03/05/2024 - 21:20

VusionGroup announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document

VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) announced that it has submitted its 2023 Universal Registration Document to the French regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on May 3, 2024, under the registration number D.24-0394.

Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at VusionGroup's corporate headquarters, 55, place Nelson Mandela, 92024 Nanterre. The French version of the document is also available at the following address:

https://www.actusnews.com/fr/telechargement/vusiongroup/2024/05/03/85673-vusiongroup_urd_2023_fr.pdf

An English language translation of VusionGroup's 2023 Universal Registration Document will be available on the company's website, www.vusion.com, early in the week of May 6, 2024.

The following information is included in the 2023 Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial statements;

the Management report;

the Report on the Company's Governance;

the Extra-Financial Performance Report;

the Auditors' Reports;

information regarding the share buyback program;

the draft resolutions to be voted on at the Mixed General Meeting of Shareholders on June 19, 2024.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations : Labrador – Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com