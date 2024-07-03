03/07/2024 - 18:45

SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL

Société anonyme au capital de 83 056 570 euros

Siège social : 11/13 avenue de Friedland - 75008 PARIS

572 182 269 RCS PARIS



Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of a mixed use building in Paris

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale to Herrmann Immeubles of an office complex in Paris, located at 12 rue Auber in the 9th district. Acquired in 2008, this Haussmann-style corner building of around 2,400 sqm is leased to several office tenants and ground floor retailers.

Christel Zordan, Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel, comments: "This sale is in line with the roadmap announced in 2022, and will contribute to finance future developments in line with the strategy implemented two years ago.”

Sell-side advisors : Etude Wargny Katz (Notary) / Savills / Strategies & Corp (Broker)

Buy-side advisors : Etude C&C (Notary) / Theop / Archers

Contacts

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon

Consulting Director – Agence Shan

+33 (0)6 16 39 76 88

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor relations

Aliénor Kuentz

Head of Client Relations – Agence Shan

+33 (0)6 28 81 30 83

alienor.kuentz@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

With a property portfolio amounting to €1.7bn, Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated property company with a strong culture of services. This agile company operates in various asset classes, including offices, urban logistics, managed residential and retail, in Greater Paris and other major French metropolitan areas. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants – companies of all sizes and sectors – through high-standard direct management of its properties. Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) – ISIN code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP

www.societetoureiffel.com