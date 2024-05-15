15/05/2024 - 18:00

Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting of 15 May 2024

Approval of all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors

Approval of the suspension of the dividend for 2023

Changes in the Company's governance Renewal of the terms of office of six directors Renewal of Christel Zordan's term of office as Chief Executive Officer Appointment of Bruno Cavagné as a director and as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Changes in the college of statutory auditors Renewal of the appointment of Ernst & Young et Autres as a statutory auditor Appointment of Deloitte as a statutory auditor



“In 2023, a challenging year for the real estate sector, Société de la Tour Eiffel continued to move forward with control, perseverance and determination in rolling out its strategic roadmap. Throughout 2023, the real estate company undertook major development projects across a wide range of asset classes and locations, perfectly adapted to the needs and expectations of tenants and in line with the challenges facing society. These projects, which have the backing of the Board of Directors, demonstrate our determination to position ourselves ahead of the curve, ready to seize any opportunities that arise in the future. With our resilient fundamentals, highly committed teams, and rigorous and responsible management, I am confident that we will ultimately achieve our objectives in terms of mixed use, regionalisation and environmental quality of our assets.” said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Minutes of the AGM and the Board of Directors meeting of 15 May 2024

The Annual General Meeting held on 15 May 2024, under the chairmanship of Patrick Bernasconi, approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

Suspension of the dividend for 2023

The Annual General Meeting decided to suspend the dividend in respect of the 2023 financial year, in order to preserve the Company's financial resources.

Changes in the Company's governance

The directorships of Patrick Bernasconi, Jacques Chanut, AG Real Estate, MH Puccini, SMAvie BTP and Suravenir were renewed for a period of three years, and the General Meeting appointed Bruno Cavagné as a director for a period of three years. Their directorships will all expire at the close of the AGM called to approve the 2026 financial statements.

The Board of Directors also reappointed Christel Zordan as Chief Executive Officer for a further three years. This renewable appointment takes effect on 15 May 2024 and will expire at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting called in 2027 to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2026.

Appointment of Bruno Cavagné as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has appointed Bruno Cavagné as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Patrick Bernasconi, who took up his post in February 2022, and whose term of office expired at the close of the Annual General Meeting. Chairman of SMAvie BTP since October 2023, Bruno Cavagné has headed Giesper since 1995, a Toulouse-based family-owned group with 300 employees, specialising in public works, construction, property development and hotel management. He chaired the Tenders Committee of the Haute-Garonne Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 1997 to 2009, and was elected Chairman of the Midi-Pyrénées Regional Federation of Public Works in 2008. A director of Canalisateurs de France and then of the National Federation of Public Works (FNTP) and the Syndicat de France, he served as Vice-Chairman in 2012 and then Chairman of the FNTP from 2013 to 2023. He is also Vice-Chairman of the COI (Infrastructure Orientation Council) and an advisor on economic life and social dialogue to the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE). Bruno Cavagné is a Knight of the National Order of Merit, awarded by the Ministry of Ecology, Energy, Sustainable Development and Town and Country Planning, and a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, awarded by the Ministry of the Economy.

“I would like to thank the directors for the confidence they have shown in me through this appointment, and Patrick Bernasconi for his commitment during his time as Chairman. We look forward to continuing to support Société de la Tour Eiffel, which is already fully committed to implementing the ambitious and essential roadmap for the sustainable transformation of its portfolio. In a turbulent environment, this strategy will address the challenges of the real estate sector and ultimately lead the company towards a return to sustainable growth for the benefit of all its tenants and shareholders,” said Bruno Cavagné.

Changes in the college of statutory auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young et Autres as statutory auditor has been renewed for a period of six years, expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting called in 2030 to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2029.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, appointed Deloitte & Associés as statutory auditor for a term of six years, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. This appointment will expire at the close of the Annual General Meeting called in 2030 to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2029.

Agenda

23 July 2024: 2024 half-year results (after market close)

February-March 2025: 2024 full-year results (after market close)

Details of all resolutions approved can be found on our website under General Meetings.

