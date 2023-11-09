09/11/2023 - 18:00

SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL LAUNCHES CONSTRUCTION OF ITS SECOND MULTI-STOREY BUSINESS HOTEL IN BOBIGNY

UNDER ITS LILK "LIGHT INDUSTRIAL, LAST KILOMETER" BRAND

Société de la Tour Eiffel is pursuing its strategy of diversifying its property portfolio. Seven months after the launch of the "Nanturra" business hotel in Nanterre, the company has announced a new urban logistics project in Bobigny. This new project is supported by LILK, a brand registered by Société de La Tour Eiffel, which aims to develop multimodal assets in close proximity to urban centers, using verticality in particular to limit landartificialization. Completion of this new business hotel is scheduled for early 2025.

Set on a 9,000 sqm plot of land owned by La Société de La Tour Eiffel since 2009, this new multi-storey business hotel will benefit from a strategic location in the heart of the Vignes industrial zone (12 rue de la Déviation - Bobigny). LILK Bobigny will offer optimum accessibility thanks to its location within the A86 motorway and its immediate proximity to the A3, the N3 and the ring road.

Designed to offer great versatility, accommodate a variety of tenants and meet the demands of the "last mile" in an efficient and sustainable way, the building will offer nearly 8,000 m² of business space (12% of which will be office space), comprising 12 modular lots ranging from 100 m² to 1,550 m². The building will take place on 2 floors directly accessible with a tempered ramp, specially designed to welcome trucks with a maximum capacity of 19 tons and a length up to 10.6 meters.

The project is also characterized by a strong commitment to the environment:

- BREEAM International New Construction V6 "Excellent" certification

- Nearly 10% soil desartificialisation

- The use of low-carbon and recycled materials

- An in-situ and ex-situ re-use approach

- A rainwater and grey water recovery system for watering and sanitary facilities

- Integration of renewable energies:

o 82 sqm of self-consuming photovoltaic roof panels

o Photovoltaic flooring to power 6 electric bicycles

o Geothermal probe heating system

With the aim of encouraging users to adopt more environmental-friendly behaviors, the project will offer a total of 52 parking spaces, 36 of which will be equipped with electric charging stations.

In addition, a 2,000 sqm rooftop terrace with 70 cm of cultivable soil will host an urban agriculture project including orchards, fruit trees and vines, and will be made available to users, local associations and communities, reinforcing the social commitment to sustainable practices.

A property development contract (CPI) with AXESS Ile de France was signed in July 2023, with completion scheduled for early 2025.

"The reconversion of existing land represents one of the major challenges of current and future real estate development. This project illustrates Société de La Tour Eiffel's determination to implement sustainable urban logistics, both in terms of the environment and local economic development. Bobigny project is our second initiative under the LILK banner, and we already have our sights set on other potential sites in the Paris region and beyond," says Christel Zordan, Managing Director of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of €1.8 billion, is an integrated property company with a strong service culture. It operates across a wide range of asset classes (offices, logistics, managed residential, retail) in Greater Paris and major regional cities. Active throughout the entire real estate cycle, it supports its tenants - companies of all sizes and in all sectors - through a demanding practice of direct asset management. In terms of CSR, Société de la Tour Eiffel has adopted a voluntary, cross-functional approach that is fully in line with its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B) - ISIN code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices.

www.societetoureiffel.com

