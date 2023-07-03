03/07/2023 - 18:00

SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL

appoints a new Chief Financial Officer

Société de la Tour Eiffel is announcing the promotion of Frank Lutz to the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, with effect from 1 July.

“Frank's appointment as Chief Financial Officer is part of the ongoing implementation of our organisation to serve our new strategic roadmap laid out with our shareholders. Deeply committed to the transformations initiated by Société de la Tour Eiffel, Frank has all the assets necessary for the rigorous management of our financial structure. His extensive knowledge of internal and external challenges positions him as a skilled professional for the long-term development of our assets and upcoming financial milestones. This internal promotion also demonstrates the quality of the talent pool within the Group and our ability to offer well-deserved career progression,” said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Frank Lutz, 42, a graduate of the MSc Finance at ESCP and CFA Charterholder, began his career in 2006 at Société Générale as a financial analyst on the equity markets. He joined Affine in 2009 as Head of Investor Relations, where he led the merger with AffiParis before taking up the position of CFO at the property company. At the end of 2018, Frank Lutz joined Société de la Tour Eiffel, contributing to the success of the merger, notably by restructuring the debt. As Deputy CFO, he took charge of the financing, treasury and financial communication functions. Since 2022, he has been working closely with Executive Management on the Group's strategic developments.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial property company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. This agile company operates in various asset classes, including offices, urban logistics, managed residential and retail, in Greater Paris and other major French metropolitan areas. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants – companies of all sizes and sectors – through high-standard direct management of its properties. Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) – ISIN code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices.

www.societetoureiffel.com

