25/05/2023 - 18:00

Annual General Meeting and

Board of Directors meeting of 25 MAY 2023

§ Approval of all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors

§ Cash payment of dividend of €0.75 per share

§ No change to membership of the Board of Directors

§ No change to membership of the four specialised committees

“2022 saw the first steps in the transformation of our company. Early in the year, we adopted a new roadmap and provided ourselves with the resources necessary to achieve our objectives. With our fundamentals already firmly in place, the second half of 2022 saw the start of a new asset rotation plan and the resumption of future developments. Although the macroeconomic climate remains uncertain and the markets are volatile, we believe that Société de la Tour Eiffel has the capacity to meet the challenges of its market and to regain a dynamic of growth, and financial and non-financial excellence over the coming five years”, said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Minutes of the AGM and the Board of Directors meeting of 25 May 2023

The Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2023, under the chairmanship of Patrick Bernasconi, approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

Cash payment of dividend of €0.75 per share

The AGM voted the payment of a dividend of €0.75 per share in respect of the 2022 financial year, taken from the issue premium. The ex-dividend date is 13 June 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 15 June 2023.

No change to membership of Board of Directors

The directorships of Marie Wiedmer-Brouder, Christine Sonnier and Imperio Assurances et Capitalisation were renewed for periods of three years. Directorships will all expire at the close of the AGM called to approve the 2025 financial statements.

In addition, the term of office of Philippe Desurmont as censor (non-voting director) was renewed for a period of three years. It will expire at the end of the AGM called to approve the 2025 financial statements.

No change in membership of the specialised committees

The Board of Directors has maintained the membership of the four committees for a term expiring at the at the end of the AGM called to approve the 2023 financial statements:

§ Audit Committee: chaired by Bibiane de Cazenove, independent director, and still composed of Jacques Chanut and Agnès Auberty, permanent representative of SMAvie BTP,

§ Appointments and Compensation Committee: chaired by Patrick Bernasconi and still composed of Pierre Esparbès, permanent representative of SMABTP, and Patrick Sagon, permanent representative of Mutuelle Générale,

§ Investment committee: Marie Wiedmer Brouder, independent director, was reappointed as Chair. The other members are Serge Fautré, permanent representative of AG REAL ESTATE, Didier Ridoret, Christine Sonnier and Jean-Yves Mary, permanent representative of MM PUCCINI,

§ Environmental, Social and Governance Committee: Christine Sonnier, independent director, was reappointed as Chair. The other members are Marie-George Dubost, representative of Imperio Assurances et Capitalisation, Fabienne Tiercelin, representative of SMA SA, and Jacques Chanut.

Agenda

§ 15 June 2023: Dividend payment

§ 26 July 2023: 2023 half-year results (after market close)

§ February-March 2024: 2023 full-year results (after market close)

Details of all resolutions approved can be found on our website under General Meetings.

Contact

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon

Consulting Director – Agence Shan

+33 (0)1 44 50 58 79

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor relations

Aliénor Kuentz

Head of Client Relations – Agence Shan

+33 (0)6 28 81 30 83

alienor.kuentz@shan.fr