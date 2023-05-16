16/05/2023 - 17:45

SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL MAKES OFF-PLAN PURCHASE OF “MILLÉSIME” BUILDING, FUTURE HEADQUARTERS OF

LES NOUVEAUX CONSTRUCTEURS IN ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

“Millésime” is located at 113 avenue de Verdun, in Issy-les-Moulineaux (92), France. The existing building will be demolished by Les Nouveaux Constructeurs to allow a new building that will house the future headquarters of property developer Les Nouveaux Constructeurs. The building will be 7 storeys high, with two levels of infrastructure comprising 42 parking spaces.

Ideally located in the heart of Issy-les-Moulineaux, “Millésime” will offer 4,500 sqm of office and service space, 700 sqm of terraces accessible from each floor including a 240 sqm rooftop. The functional and modular offices all enjoy direct natural light, which contributes to the asset's appeal and the quality of its use.

The existing retail space, which occupies part of the ground floor, will be reintegrated into the new building. It will house an independent wine merchant. The site's iconic vineyards and the restaurant at the rear will also be preserved.

“Millésime” is located at the heart of a transport hub, with the RER C and T2 train and tram lines less than five minutes away by foot. By the time of its completion, it will also be a short walk from the 15 South line of the Grand Paris Express, due to open in mid-2025.

Designed to demanding environmental standards, “Millésime” is aiming for ambitious certifications including HQE “Excellent” level, BREEAM “Excellent” level, WIREDSCORE “Gold” level, OSMOZ “Levier Bati” and E+C- “E2 C1” level.

Completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, coinciding with the opening of the future line 15 of the Grand Paris Express.

“We are delighted with this acquisition, which highlights perfectly with our new strategy of locating in areas combining a perfect blend of uses. Boasting a unique combination of sustainability and comfort meeting the very latest standards, “Millésime” also reflects the company's commitment to greater environmental quality and the integration of buildings into their surroundings. Lastly, the quality of the future tenant also demonstrates the pertinence of the investment,” said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Credit: COSA Colboc Sachet architectures

Société de la Tour Eiffel advisors: Etude Cheuvreux, Gide Loyrette Nouel, Depardieu Brocas Maffei, Theop

Les Nouveaux Constructeurs advisors: Etude Monassier, BNP Paribas Real Estate, CBRE, Estate Consultant

Architect: Agence COSA

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. This agile company operates in various asset classes, including offices, urban logistics, managed residential and retail, in Greater Paris and other major French metropolitan areas. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants – companies of all sizes and sectors – through high-standard direct management of its properties. Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) – ISIN code: FR0000036816 – Reuters: TEIF.PA – Bloomberg: EIFF.FP – Member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices

www.societetoureiffel.com

