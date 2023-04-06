06/04/2023 - 17:50

SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AND THE CITY OF NANTERRE PLANT THE FIRST TREE ON THE SITE OF THE FUTURE NANTURRA

light industrial CENTRE

FIRST PROPERTY UNDER THE LILK (“LIGHT INDUSTRIAL, LAST KILOMETRE”) CONCEPT CREATED BY SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL TO DEVELOP MULTI-STOREY URBAN LOGISTICS

The first tree was symbolically planted today in the Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine (25 rue des Hautes Pâtures in Nanterre – Greater Paris) to mark the launch of the worksite to build the Nanturra multi-storey light industrial centre. In attendance were Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de La Tour Eiffel, Patrick Jarry, Mayor of Nanterre and Departmental Councillor for the Hauts-de-Seine, and the project's architect, Paul Mayla.





Located 10 minutes from La Défense, the Nanturra multi-storey light industrial centre will enjoy a strategic position and will be built on an available plot at the Parc Eiffel Nanterre-Seine (74,000 m²), which Société de la Tour Eiffel purchased in 2016.

Designed to offer considerable versatility and cater to a variety of tenants (services, industrial activities, urban and last-mile logistics), the building will span nearly 5,400 m² of multi-storey commercial floor area, comprising 10 units of 200 m² and 1,000 m².

The two upper levels of the building will offer optimised access for vehicles thanks to a two-way ramp and its anti-icing system. On the first floor, a delivery and parking area will be designed for small heavy goods vehicles for loads of up to 10 tonnes. On the second floor, an area will be reserved for light vehicles.

Energy efficiency will be taken into careful consideration as part of a rigorous environmental approach aimed at achieving BREEAM Excellent certification. One key aspect of this approach will be the installation of solar panels. Users will be encouraged to participate in this approach by using the 27 electric vehicle charging stations that will be provided for them.

The building will offer excellent road access: along the A86 motorway (second ring road around Greater Paris), 2 km from the A14 motorway (Nanterre-Orgeval connection), 6 km from the A15 motorway (Gennevilliers-Cergy connection), 9 km from Boulevard Périphérique (ring road around Paris) and 12 km from the A13 motorway (Paris-Caen connection). It will also be easily accessible via public transport, with the Nanterre-Université (RER A) and Parc Pierre Lagravère (T2) stations.

A property development contract (CPI) with AXESS was signed in December 2022, setting delivery in mid-2024.

“This programme is in line with our strategy to diversify our portfolio. Our approach to urban logistics, supported by our trademark LILK concept, aims to develop multimodal properties in close proximity to city centres, favouring vertical construction in particular to combat land take. Nanturra is our first multi-storey light industrial centre and is the result of extensive research, especially on the anti-ice two-way ramp that provides access to the G+2 level for trucks and vans. We have no doubt that this building will quickly find its users, and we have already identified two or three other potential sites in the Île-de-France region,” said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

“This project is perfectly in line with Nanterre's economic development strategy, which consists in maintaining economic diversity and encouraging production activities to remain in the city. Nanturra offers a great opportunity for our companies looking for a mixed-use property that combines office space and industrial activity. In addition to meeting a real need for commercial space in the area, this project will contribute to creating new jobs,” adds Patrick Jarry, Mayor of Nanterre.

Key data for Park Eiffel Nanterre-Seine