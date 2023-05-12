12/05/2023 - 18:25

Information relative aux droits de vote et

au nombre d'actions composant le capital social

à la date de l'avis préalable de réunion du 28 avril 2023

Conformément aux dispositions de l'article R. 22-10-23 du Code de commerce, vous trouverez ci-dessous le nombre de droits de vote et le nombre d'actions composant le capital social à la date de publication de l'avis préalable de réunion du 28 avril 2023 :

Date Nombre d'actions composant le capital social Nombre d'actions auto-détenues (privées de droit de vote) Nombre de droits de vote théoriques[1] Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 28 avril 2023 15 850 808 2 849 15 847 959 15 847 959

[1] Calculé sur la base de l'ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote