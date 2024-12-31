31/12/2024 - 14:00

ANNEXE 12

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article

L. 233 ? 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 ? 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Nombre d'actions Nombre total de droits de vote 31 décembre

2024 1,352,862,607 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques: 1,352,862,607

