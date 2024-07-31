 Actusnews Wire - Entreprise française spécialisée dans la diffusion d'information réglementée

  Communiqué de la société SEGRO PLC du 31/07/2024 - Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article L. 233 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

  31/07/2024 - 15:00

ANNEXE 12

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article L. 233 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

ANNEXE 12

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article

L. 233 ? 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 ? 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Nombre d'actions Nombre total de droits de vote
31 juillet 2024 1,352,367,611 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques: 1,352,367,611

