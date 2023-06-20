20/06/2023 - 18:05

Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company"), parent company of Racing Force Group (the "Group"), specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved (i) to approve the 2022 sustainability report (the "Report"), as well as (ii) to implement the incentive plan "Stock Grant Plan 2023-2025 ” (the “Plan”) – as approved by the Company's shareholders' meeting on April 28th, 2023 and in compliance with the provisions set out in the Plan regulation, approved by the board of directors on April 11th, 2023 (the “Regulation”).



SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

The Report, prepared following the guidelines of the "Global Reporting Initiative" (GRI), describes the Group's approach to environmental and social sustainability issues, illustrating the main activities relating to the year 2022.

The Sustainability Report is a document drawn up on a voluntary basis, which testifies to the Group's commitment and transparency towards the issues of sustainability and social responsibility and especially towards people, partners, customers and suppliers, the community in which work and the environment.

The Report is part of a series of initiatives undertaken in 2022, including the adoption of the Group's code of ethics and the implementation by the Company of an organization, management and control model pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/2001.



In this perspective, the current investment plan, which involves the main operating offices of the Group, is inspired by sustainability criteria, which will make it possible to reduce the environmental impact of the Group's activities and, at the same time, achieve improvements in terms of energy efficiency.

For more details, see the Report available to the public on the Company's website at www.racingforce.com, in the "Sustainability - Sustainability Report" section.

EXECUTION OF THE 2023-2025 STOCK GRANT PLAN

With reference to the first tranche of the Plan (the "First Tranche"), the Board of Directors has (i) identified by name the beneficiaries of the Plan (the "Beneficiaries") and (ii) the maximum number of rights to receive ordinary shares of Racing Force S.p.A. for each of them, according to the terms and conditions of the Regulation (the "Rights"), as well as (iii) determined the performance objectives the achievement of which will be subject, pursuant to the Regulation itself, to the allocation of shares to each Beneficiary (the “Goals").

In particular, the Board of Directors has established the quantity of Rights to be assigned to the Beneficiaries, for the First Tranche, in a maximum of no. 136,600 out of no. 1,000,000 Rights that can be assigned overall in execution of the Plan, therefore corresponding to no. 136,600 shares of the Company.

The Beneficiaries have been divided into various categories, based on their role and responsibilities within the Company and the Group, to which a different number of Rights have been assigned, in accordance with the Plan:

- Category A: top management;

- Category B: manager with strategic responsibility;

- Category C: manager with significant responsibility, even if not strategic.

Within category A, the number of Rights assigned to each Beneficiary has been determined based on the responsibilities of the individual managers. Otherwise, there are no differentiations for the number of Rights assigned to individual Beneficiaries belonging to categories B and C, within the same category.

For further details in relation to the Plan, please refer to the Information Document already made available to the public pursuant to articles 114-bis of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 no. 58 and 84-bis, first paragraph, of the regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and subsequent amendments and additions.