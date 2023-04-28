28/04/2023 - 17:40

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the "Stock Grant Plan 2023-2025", the appointment of the external auditor for the period 2023-2031

and granted the Board of Directors a new delegation to increase the share capital

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), April 28th, 2023 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Racing Force S.p.A. (the “Company”) met today in ordinary and extraordinary session and approved the following resolutions.

In the ordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting examined and approved the financial statements as of December 31st, 2022 of Racing Force S.p.A. and resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors of March 29th, 2023, the allocation of the net profit for the year 2022, equal to Euro 2,955,976, as follows:

• Euro 39,835 to the legal reserve;

• Euro 2,312,928 to dividends to be distributed, equal to Euro 0.09 per share, gross of withholding taxes, with coupon-detachment date on May 15th, 2023, date of entitlement to receive the dividend (record date) on May 16th, 2023 and payment date on May 17th, 2023;

• Euro 603,213, to retained earnings.

The Shareholders also approved the "Stock Grant Plan 2023-2025", the incentive plan concerning ordinary shares of the Company, reserved for directors and managers with strategic responsibilities, employees and consultants of Racing Force Group, that provides for the right to receive free of charge up to a maximum of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, upon achievement of predetermined performance target and vesting conditions, pursuant to the terms and condition provided in the relevant

regulation and described in the information document on the plan available on the Company's website at www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings".

The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting finally resolved to appoint the company KPMG S.p.A. as external auditor for the legal audit the period 2023-2031.

In the extraordinary session, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to revoke the delegation to increase the share capital granted to the Board of Directors by the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of October 15, 2021 for the portion not executed and to grant to the Board of Directors a new delegation, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Italian civil code, for a period of five years from today's date, to increase the share capital up to an overall maximum amount of 10% of the pre-existing share capital as of the date of the first exercise of the delegation, in a divisible manner and in more tranches, also with the exclusion of the option rights or for free, pursuant to art. 2441, paragraphs 4, 5 and 8 and art. 2349 of the civil code, pursuant to the terms and conditions indicated in the illustrative report of the Board of Directors available on the Company's website at www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings". The Shareholders' Meeting consequently resolved to amended art. 5.1 of the bylaws of the Company.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available within the terms and according to the modalities provided by law, as well as on the Company's website at www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings".