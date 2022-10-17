17/10/2022 - 17:50

Racing Force Group: Financial Calendar 2022-2023

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), October 17th, 2022 - Racing Force S.p.A. ("Company" or "RFG"), the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production and marketing of safety components for motor racing worldwide, as well as listed on the Euronext Growth segment in Milan and Paris, announces the following:

Updates to the financial calendar 2022:

Wednesday,19th October 2022

Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q3 and first nine months of 2022

The Financial Calendar 2023:

Thursday, 9th February 2023 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q4 and Full Year 2022 Wednesday, 29th March 2023 Board of Directors to approve the company's draft financial statements and the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 31, 2022 Thursday, 30th March 2023 Management Call: Comments on 2022 results Thursday, 20th April 2023 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q1 2023 Friday, 28th April 2023 Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the Company's financial statements and presentation of the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 31, 2022 Thursday, 27th July 2023 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q2 and Half Year 2023 Wednesday, 20th September 2023 Board of Directors meeting to approve the Group's consolidated half-yearly report as at 30 June, 2023 Thursday, 21st September 2023 Management Call: Comments on half-year results Thursday, 19th October 2023 Communication of consolidated sales figures for Q3 and first nine months of 2023

Any changes in the calendar during the year will be promptly communicated to the market in the same mode.