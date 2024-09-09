Leuven, BELGIUM – September 9, 2024 – 10.00 PM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”) announces the below information, following the issuance a reverse share split that took place on September 3, 2024.
Following completion of the reverse share split, the total number of shares issued by Oxurion amounts to 1,336,265 outstanding ordinary shares carrying voting rights (compared to 13,362,647,372 outstanding ordinary shares before such reverse share split). This number will be used as the denominator for the calculation of the percentages of shareholdings.
The ISIN code of new consolidated shares is the following: BE0974487192.
Therefore, Oxurion publishes the following updated information:
|
|84.756.161,32
|
|1,336,265
|
|1,336,265
|
|
About Oxurion
Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.
Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.
