DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/24

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 175 873 471
Number of real voting rights 169 578 848
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 176 377 301


For more information:

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
