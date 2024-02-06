06/02/2024 - 08:00

Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 6 February 2024 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, has received formal notification from INEX Innovate Pte Ltd of its decision to terminate discussions regarding the acquisition of Yourgene Health Taiwan Co Ltd, as originally announced by Yourgene Health plc ("Yourgene") on 13 June 2023. As a result, Yourgene's Taiwanese laboratory business will remain part of the Novacyt Group.

The Board does not consider the divestment material and will continue to evaluate a number of options in relation to the future of the Taiwanese laboratory business that offer the best value to all stakeholders.

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel Instrumentation Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments Research Use Only Range of services for the research industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

