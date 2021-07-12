12/07/2021 - 10:50

METEX NØØVISTA & DSM jointly announce commercial availability of TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 12 July 2021 METEX NØØVISTA & DSM jointly announce commercial availability of TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA METEX NØØVISTA, an industrial subsidiary of METABOLIC EXPLORER, a biological chemistry company that develops and industrializes competitive and sustainable fermentation processes and Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, jointly announced today the successful start of commercial production of their new cosmetic grade of PDO. Produced at an industrial plant in France, TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA is 100% bio-sourced from non-GMO feedstocks and the first European-made cosmetic grade PDO. TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA was inspired by the need to adopt more environmentally and socially responsible practices and product development in personal care for the future of the planet. Its commercial production begins at a point in time where, emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, many consumers are turning to sustainable ingredients as part of a drive to boost personal resilience and contribute to a more responsible consumption. The ingredient is produced from locally sourced and non-GMO feedstock and provides a wide range of formulation opportunities, thanks to its multifunctional properties. Additional benefits such as odorless and microbiome-friendly characteristics will support the growing use of this natural origin performance ingredient in cosmetics formulations for conscious customers. The commercial availability of TILAMAR® PDO with NØØVISTA is the successful outcome of a mutually beneficial, long-term partnership built on shared values and ambitions and combining METEX NØØVISTA's production expertise with DSM's global customer reach and expertise in personal care applications. After METEX NØØVISTA brought their unique bioprocess to industrial scale, the ingredient was pre-launched in September 2020. Close to 1000 samples were distributed to cosmetics formulators worldwide to pre-test the representative product and now both samples and the industrial product itself have been delivered to DSM, to support customers with innovating to address growing market expectations for sustainable, high-performance ingredients. On this occasion, Benjamin Gonzalez, chairman and CEO of METEX, commented: “We are proud to become the first producer of a biobased PDO in Europe and to prove how industrial biotechnology is a real alternative for delivering performance ingredients through sustainable & local production”. Gareth Barker, President DSM Personal Care & Aroma Ingredients added: “With consumers becoming more open to the role that bio-tech ingredients can play in reducing natural resource consumption, we are delighted to support our customers by developing high performance, sustainable, technical and performance ingredients for personal care”. - END-About METabolic EXplorer & METEX NØØVISTA Pioneering industrial biochemistry company with more than 20 years of experience, METabolic EXplorer (METEX) develops industrial alternatives to petrochemical processes for a green and sustainable chemistry. Using renewable raw materials, METabolic EXplorer (METEX) develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials. The METEX NØØVISTA production unit, co-owned by METabolic EXplorer and Bpifrance, located in Carling (Moselle), allows the METEX Group to bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market. The acquisition of AANE, which has become METEX NØØVISTAGO, the leading European producer of amino acids for animal nutrition, located in Amiens, enables the METEX Group to realize its ambition to become one of the world market leaders in functional ingredients produced by fermentation. Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index. More information can be found at www.metabolic-explorer.com. Or find us on: DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™ Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com. 