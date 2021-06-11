11/06/2021 - 19:15

FULL RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION IN AMIENS ON JUNE 14

A 100% production ramp-up in the following days

Progressive resumption of deliveries to our customers

Clermont-Ferrand, June 11, 2021 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), which specializes in the design, development and industrialization of eco-friendly bioprocesses for the production of functional ingredients, confirms the resumption of all production at its Amiens plant on Monday, June 14, as planned, particularly those requiring hydrochloric acid.

The work to install the temporary solution for limited storage of hydrochloric acid was completed on June 9. Throughout this period of work, the Somme DREAL teams were kept informed of their progress to assess the level of safety and the conditions of recovery that they had set, allowing the Prefecture to recognize this Friday morning the reuse of hydrochloric acid on the site.

"I would like to congratulate the teams who have worked so hard and so quickly to ensure that this temporary solution is implemented in compliance with the required safety conditions. I would like to thank the teams from the Somme DREAL, who have given this matter all the importance it deserves in order to keep to the schedule, without compromising safety requirements, and who have enabled the Prefecture to recognize the reuse of hydrochloric acid on the site. The actions and exchanges undertaken with the DREAL will continue in the coming weeks until the installation of the new tanks after the summer, as planned in the investment plan," said David Demeestere, Plant Manager.

The site should be back to 100% of its production capacity in the days following June 14. Deliveries to customers will resume progressively according to terms and deadlines that will be specified directly and individually by the sales teams.

"Our customers have supported us following this event. We would like to thank them once again. All our sales teams are mobilized to allow the resumption of deliveries and the best satisfaction of our customers in this context," says Etienne Corrent, Business and Innovation Director.

Now that the schedule is known, the estimate of the cost of the event and the loss of turnover caused by the shutdown of the plant can be finalized, in conjunction with the insurance companies.

-END-

About METabolic Explorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.

The start-up in progress of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market.

The acquisition of AANE, the leading European producer of amino acids for animal nutrition, enables the METEX Group to realize its ambition to become one of the world market leaders in functional ingredients produced by fermentation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

www.metabolic-explorer.com

