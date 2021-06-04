04/06/2021 - 19:00

RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY AT THE AMIENS SITE

Confirmation of the announced schedule

Resumption of production without hydrochloric acid as of June 7

Clermont-Ferrand, June 4, 2021 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), specialized in the design, development and industrialization of eco-friendly bioprocesses for the production of functional ingredients, confirms the timetable for the resumption of activity at its Amiens plant, following the event that occurred on May 21.

The soil survey that was to conclude the impact assessment has not shown any anomaly that would prevent the resumption of activity in the truck unloading area.

Works on the temporary solution for the limited storage of hydrochloric acid is well underway and should be completed on Tuesday 8 June, enabling the Somme DREAL to carry out a rapid inspection of the facility.

Therefore, as announced in a previous press release dated June 1, the plant management, in agreement with the METEX Group, confirms:

The resumption of production not immediately requiring hydrochloric acid as of June 7.

The return to 100% production capacity of the plant in perfect safety conditions as soon as the Authorities have validated the temporary installation. This validation is expected in the days following the DREAL inspection.

A next update will be made at the end of the day on June 11 at the latest, in order to inform our partners of any possible adjustments to the schedule.

-END-

About METabolic Explorer – www.metabolic-explorer.com

Using renewable raw materials, the company develops and industrialises innovative and competitive industrial fermentation processes as alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, nutrition-animal health or as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.

The construction of its first production unit, through its subsidiary METEX NØØVISTA, will bring 1.3 propanediol (PDO) and butyric acid (BA) on the market.

The acquisition of AANE, the leading European producer of amino acids for animal nutrition, enables the METEX Group to realize its ambition to become one of the world market leaders in functional ingredients produced by fermentation.

Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment C, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.

Follow us on :

Get free financial information on METabolic EXplorer by registering with

www.metabolic-explorer.com

Investor relations – ACTIFIN Media relations – ACTIFIN –

Benjamin LEHARI Jenna DRIFF

Tel : + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11 Tel : + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 21

Mail : [email protected] Mail : [email protected]