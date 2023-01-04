04/01/2023 - 07:45

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands December 30, 2022

Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. (“La Perla” and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”), a luxury fashion holding company incorporating La Perla, a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear, and La Perla Beauty, announces results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Financial Overview – Consolidated La Perla Group

€ 000 unless stated Six months ended 30 June 2022 Six months ended 30 June 2021 Actual Actual Revenue

Retail Wholesale

Other 34,106

29,951

3,870

285 34,241

29,618

4,257

366 Gross profit 22,339 20,199 Gross profit margin (%) 65 59 Operating Expenses (43,107) (37,055) EBITDA(1) (20,768) (16,856) Operating profit/(loss) (24,658) (18,320) Profit/(loss) for the year (29,081) (23,600) Earnings (loss) per share in € (0.3193) (0.2508) Net cash generated from operating activities(2) (39,855) (22,048) Total non-current liabilities 329,688 286,001 Total current liabilities 79,763 59,627 Cash and cash equivalents 2,531 6,264 Net financial debt(3) 310,482 230,709 Liabilities related to IFRS 16(4) 49,064 63,482

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit/Loss before amortization and depreciation and write-offs Lease payments of €7.0 million in HY 2022 and €4.0 million in HY 2021 are categorized under Cash flow from financing activities Net financial debt calculated as Long term borrowings plus Short term borrowings minus Cash and cash equivalents. It excludes Financial lease liabilities Refers to Financial lease liabilities

Financial review

Although management was encouraged by a continuation of the second half of 2021's positive trends, the Covid-19 crisis continued to significantly affect results during the first half of 2022, particularly in Asia, where stores and warehouses were closed for extended periods.

Revenue decreased 0%, from €34.2 million to €34.1 million. By channel:

Retail revenue, year on year, increased 1%, By region, while North America and Europe continued to recover strongly, sales in Asia were impacted by the re-introduction of Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in China

Wholesale revenue decreased by 9%, impacted by both invoicing timing differences and Covid-19 related supply chain disruption

Gross margin increased from 59% to 65%, driven by a greater proportion of full-price sales.

Operating expenses overall increased from €37.1 million in the 2021 period to €43.1 million in 2022. This was driven by additional operating expenses of the new La Perla Beauty business.

Depreciation, amortization and write-off increased from €1.4 million in the first six months of 2021 to € 3.9 million for the same period in 2022. The reduction was primarily driven by the closure of underperforming stores.

The improvement in operating loss resulted from the above factors.

The accounts can be viewed in full at the following link: https://laperlafashionholding.com/financial-reports-presentations/

Outlook

Given the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 and the further impact on the economy and consumer spending, the Group cannot adequately determine the future effect on its business. Therefore, La Perla is currently not providing forward guidance. However, La Perla has concluded that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Among others, La Perla's financing arrangements include a loan by Tennor Holding B.V. and La Perla Fashion Finance B.V. in the aggregate principal amount of up to €400 million. The total amount outstanding under this loan stands at €312 million as of 30 June 2021, inclusive of accrued interest and fees.

Enquiries

About La Perla:

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Operating La Perla Group”) and La Perla Beauty (UK). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. La Perla Beauty is in the initial phase of operation. The group operates under the brand “La Perla”. Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

