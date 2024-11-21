21/11/2024 - 18:40

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 21 November 2024

Iris Financial – Changes in Share Capital and Delisting of Unit Shares

Iris Financial (the “Company”) announces that several changes in its share capital will take place on 25 November 2024.

In connection with the business combination with Younited S.A. (the “Combination”), the Company, Ripplewood Holdings I LLC (the “Sponsor”) and SRP Management LLC (together with the Sponsor, the “Subscribers”) previously entered into a backstop arrangement. Pursuant to this backstop arrangement the Company will issue 9,002,780 ordinary shares in its share capital in total to the Subscribers (the “Ordinary Shares”). These Ordinary Shares will not be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam until after the closing of the Combination.

The Company will also cancel all unit shares in its share capital (the “Unit Shares”). The 23,000,000 Unit Shares were all held as treasury shares after the completion of the exchanges of Unit Shares held by the Company's investors for Ordinary Shares and the Company's public warrants (the “Public Warrants”). As of Monday 25 November 2024, the Unit Shares will no longer be admitted to listing and trading as a class of securities on Euronext Amsterdam.

7 Public Warrants remained in the Company's treasury after the completion of the exchanges of Unit Shares for Ordinary Shares and Public Warrants due to rounding. These Public Warrants will also be cancelled on Monday 25 November 2024.

Finally, 4,350,000 Ordinary Shares held in the Company's treasury will be cancelled.

