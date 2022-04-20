Actusnews Wire - Diffuseur professionnel d'information corporate et réglementée, autorisé par l'AMF et le CSSF.

20/04/2022 - 17:50

Press release

Organic growth of +67% in 1st quarter 2022

London, 20th April 2022 - Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising, recorded revenues of €5.8m in the first quarter of 2022, with organic growth of 67% YoY.

Unaudited consolidated

data, in K€. Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Δ Turnover 5 766 3 445 +67 %

This performance is even more noteworthy as it comes after a turnover that had already doubled in the same period the previous year (Q1 2021), resulting in a 332% Yo2Y growth . Once again reflecting the power of the integrated model developed by Invibes Advertising, this performance is based on:

A technology platform of proprietary algorithms that brings together advertisers and publishers.

This "Connected Walled Garden" positioning offers advertisers all the advantages of the major social networking platforms in terms of simplicity, innovation, and efficiency in the context of premium media. The integrated model has enabled Invibes Advertising to launch digital advertising campaigns for the world's leading brands across a network of leading European publishers.

The choice of a technology based on proprietary algorithms ensures Invibes Advertising's strategic independence and strong capacity for innovation. Since its creation, Invibes Advertising has invested an average of 10% of its turnover in R&D each year and will continue to do so.

The Invibes ID Network

This constant innovation capability has enabled Invibes Advertising to anticipate the disappearance of third-party cookies by developing its own targeting technology over the past two years, based on a private "ID Network", with the input from partners who own their data.

This is made possible through Invibes Advertising's direct partnerships with over 1,000 publishers who can synchronise users' hashed emails. This network of premium media sites enables Invibes Advertising to reach 200 million unique visitors in Europe every month, resulting in one of the most successful email hash-based ID Networks in the industry - and one that delivers the same benefits as those generated by the major social networking platforms through user connections.

The Invibes Data Cloud

Additionally, Invibes Advertising has established agreements with major data brokers and owners, such as e-commerce sites. These partnerships provide a targeting capability previously unimaginable - even in the third-party cooky era. Continuously improving Big Data algorithms allow Invibes Advertising to extract relevant information from massive amounts of raw data.

These unique advantages that characterise the Invibes Advertising offer, combined with the effectiveness of its non-intrusive advertising formats, lead more and more advertisers to trust the Group with their advertising campaigns. To date, more than 500 brands have chosen to integrate Invibes Advertising solutions into their digital communication strategy.

200 employees reached in Europe

To support its strong growth and international expansion, Invibes Advertising has continued to structure its teams by recruiting the best talents throughout Europe.

By the end of the 1st quarter of 2022, Invibes Advertising had reached the milestone of 200 employees working within the Group.

Outlook

The sustained momentum of the global digital advertising sector, combined with the appeal of Invibes Advertising's offer to advertisers, should continue to drive the Group's strong growth over the next few years, with the goal of reaching a turnover of €100 million by 2024, to be achieved in large part through organic growth, but also through external growth.

Next publication: H1 2022 sales on 20 July 2022, after market close

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company specialising in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are based on an in-feed format, integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social media advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimised for delivery on a closed network of media groups, including Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levi's, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

