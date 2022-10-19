19/10/2022 - 08:55

GreenYellow announces the completion of Ardian's entry into its capital and accelerates its expansion in Europe

Ardian completed its acquisition of a 75% stake in GreenYellow. The company's historical shareholders are renewing their trust in the company with a reinvestment in its capital by Groupe Casino, Tikehau and Bpifrance.

Ardian's entry as a majority shareholder will enable GreenYellow to consolidate the development of its business model as an infrastructure assets operator and its growth strategy at a crucial time for the energy transition.

GreenYellow accelerates its development in Europe, a priority of its growth strategy for the next five years.

A new controlling shareholder in place

As an expert in decentralized PV production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, GreenYellow announces the completion of Ardian's entry into the company's capital, becoming the new majority shareholder. The transaction valued the company at €1.4 billion.

Ardian now holds a 75% stake in GreenYellow's capital, while the three historical shareholders, Groupe Casino, Tikehau and Bpifrance, still retain a share in the company.

For over 15 years, GreenYellow has supported companies and communities in France and abroad with the long-term development, ownership and operation of their energy transition projects.

Accelerating the long-term operator model and European expansion

As the energy transition now takes on particular significance amidst an environment of climate emergency and international tensions across the energy market, which weigh heavily on the future of businesses and amplify the importance of sustainable investment strategies, GreenYellow is enjoying a strong growth dynamic. The company continues to roll out its fully-funded, unique and global offers platform to help meet the primary needs of companies and communities.

At end-August 2022, GreenYellow had more than 500 PV plants operating around the world and some 275 projects under construction, representing over 930 MWc of installed capacity or capacity under construction. The additional pipeline of opportunities in solar photovoltaic amounts to 3.5 GWc.

GreenYellow also has more than 3,100 Energy Efficiency Agreement in place around the world and 285 projects are under development, representing over 1,050 GWh in energy savings per year. The additional pipeline of opportunities in energy efficiency amounts to 1,100 GWh.

Completion of this transaction with Ardian will also enable GreenYellow to consolidate its own equity with a €170 million capital injection, to continue:

its development as an operator that owns and operates its assets long into the future

its geographical expansion, anticipating a sharp acceleration in Europe.

GreenYellow is demonstrating its ambition to accelerate its development in Europe, a priority of its growth strategy for the next five years. With offices in Madrid and Warsaw, the company is now looking to pursue its growth strategy in other European countries. GreenYellow is also announcing its expansion into Hungary, with construction of the country's largest self-consumption PV plant now underway for a manufacturer in the automobile industry. With a capacity of 9 MWc, the plant will produce 10 GWh of green power each year.

“Today we are turning a new page in the history of GreenYellow, in a high-growth market in which our funded, global offers platform offers a perfect response to the energy transition.

Ardian, a pioneer investor in renewable energies and now a majority shareholder, will provide us with the support and resources needed to fast-track our development. We will seize the external growth opportunities in Europe and continue to develop across all our business lines”, states Otmane HAJJI, President of GreenYellow.

“GreenYellow offers a tangible and immediate solution to reconcile the growth and resilience of companies and communities in the face of the current energy crisis. It helps to secure their supplies and reduce their energy bills while offering them decisive solutions for their decarbonization and energy efficiency efforts.

By supporting GreenYellow's ambitions, Ardian's Infrastructure team stands firm as a key partner to stakeholders in the energy transition. Over the years, we have built a unique platform that has historically contributed to the development of renewable energies. We have acted on our ambition to decarbonize the economy by supporting the conversion of existing infrastructures and we have engaged heavily in financing the fast-growing hydrogen sector”, states Mathias Burghardt, Ardian Executive Committee Member and Head of Infrastructure.

About GreenYellow

In 15 years, GreenYellow has become a major player in the energy transition in France and abroad and a true partner of companies and communities.

As an expert in decentralized PV production, energy efficiency projects and energy and electric mobility services, GreenYellow supports its clients throughout the value chain. The company is responsible for the development, funding and operation of infrastructure projects, enabling them to produce local and competitive green power, reduce their energy consumption and fast-track their decarbonization.

Operating in 16 countries on four continents, GreenYellow is constantly innovating to meet today's climate challenges and expand its platform with unique and global offers.

About Ardian

Ardian is a world leading private investment house, managing or advising $141bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,300 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients' differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. We also provide a specialist service for private clients through Ardian Private Wealth Solutions. Ardian is majority-owned by its employees and places great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 980+ employees, spread across 15 offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility.

At Ardian, we invest all of ourselves in building companies that last.

ardian.com

