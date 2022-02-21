21/02/2022 - 08:00

GreenYellow raises c. €200 million in financing

to support its growth

A major player in the energy transition sector in France and abroad, GreenYellow continues to evolve towards an “infrastructure” model as an operator owning and operating its assets over the long term.

To support its evolution, GreenYellow has concluded two financing transactions for an aggregate amount of c. €200 million, of which:

€109 million in convertible bonds with warrants attached, with a 5-year maturity, subscribed by an institutional investor, Farallon Capital; and

€87 million via a syndicated credit facility with a 1-year initial maturity with a pool of top-tier banks.

These operations demonstrate GreenYellow's ability to accelerate its operator model and underscore the relevance of its decentralized, global energy platform in solar energy, energy efficiency and smart energy services.

“We are proud to see these financing transactions materialize with Farallon Capital and a pool of leading financial institutions. This confirms the strength of our platform, capable of capturing every opportunity related to energy transition. These financings will accelerate the deployment of our full growth potential and our transition to an "infrastructure” model to achieve our ambition of becoming a world leader in decentralized energy", said Otmane Hajji, President of GreenYellow.

“Farallon Capital is delighted to participate in the development of GreenYellow, a unique player in energy transition in France and abroad. Thanks to its platform, GreenYellow supports both public and private players in their energy transition, a sector experiencing strong growth all over the world,” said Wissam Charbel, Partner at Farallon Capital Europe.

About GreenYellow

GreenYellow, Groupe Casino's energy subsidiary, has become in 14 years a major player in the energy transition in France and abroad and a true ally of companies and communities.

Expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency and energy services, GreenYellow offers its customers a unique global platform, to make their energy transition a beneficial reality.

Operating in 16 countries over 4 continents, GreenYellow is constantly enriching its offer through to innovation, to meet the needs of private and public players and support them in reducing their carbon footprint.

Follow us on:

About Farallon Capital

Farallon Capital is a global investment advisor that manages over $40 billion in capital on behalf of a broad range of institutions including college endowments, charitable foundations and pension plans. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in San Francisco, Farallon is an experienced institutional asset management firm that invests across asset classes and jurisdictions, seeking to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors through bottom-up fundamental analysis emphasising capital preservation..

Contact

Julie Dorel – Marketing and Communications Director GreenYellow – +33 (0)6 37 52 30 18 – [email protected]

Juliette Prost – +33 (0)6 72 47 53 28 – [email protected]

Julien Tahmissian – +33 (0)7 88 35 98 90 – [email protected]