Le 9 novembre 2021

GreenYellow met en place le financement en dette sans recours d'un portefeuille de 383 installations d'efficacité énergétique au Brésil

160 millions de réals brésiliens ont été levés sous forme d'obligations vertes

Leader sur ses marchés très dynamiques, le Groupe confirme ses ambitions de croissance forte

Paris et Sao Paulo, le 9 novembre 2021 – GreenYellow, l'un des leaders mondiaux dans la production d'énergie solaire décentralisée et de l'efficacité énergétique, annonce ce jour la mise en place d'un financement en dette sans recours sous forme d'obligations vertes d'un portefeuille de 383 installations d'efficacité énergétique au Brésil. Ce financement a été structuré par Itaú BBA et Santander pour un montant de 160 millions de réals brésiliens.

Diminution de 21,5% de la facture énergétique

Pionnier de l'efficacité énergétique, GreenYellow a développé, financé, déployé des installations de performance énergétique sur les 383 magasins d'un acteur majeur de la grande distribution au Brésil et en assure aujourd'hui l'exploitation et le suivi de la performance pour le bénéfice de son client. L'ensemble de ces installations ont été regroupées au sein d'un seul contrat de performance énergétique qui a été activé au 1er janvier 2020 pour une durée de 10 ans. Le dispositif mis en place permet de générer 183 GWh d'économies d'énergie annuelles, soit une diminution de 21,5% de la facture énergétique des magasins concernés et une amélioration substantielle de leur bilan carbone.

L'ensemble de l'investissement a été supporté par GreenYellow qui porte les actifs sur son bilan consolidé.

Obligations vertes

Fort de son modèle de rémunération qui se fonde sur un partage des économies d'énergie générées et garanties par GreenYellow et de sa capacité à sécuriser les revenus sur le long terme, GreenYellow a finalisé le refinancement en dette sans recours de l'intégralité de ce portefeuille pour un montant total de 160 millions de réals brésiliens.

Structuré par les banques commerciales locales Itaù BBA et Santander, ce refinancement s'étend sur une durée de 7 ans et prend la forme originale d'obligations vertes ou « green bonds ». Cette émission a fait l'objet d'une analyse indépendante (« second party opinion ») par le cabinet de conseil en finance durable SITAWI Finanças do Bem. De par le caractère vert et durable de cette émission, GreenYellow a pris des engagements stricts envers ses souscripteurs en termes d'utilisation des fonds levés, de traçabilité des investissements réalisés et de reporting.

Financement de la croissance

Le Brésil est un marché particulièrement dynamique en termes d'efficacité énergétique, pilier fondamental de sa politique de transition énergétique et des engagements climat que le pays a pris dans le cadre de l'Accord de Paris. L'émission d'obligations vertes réalisée par GreenYellow est ainsi la 8ème plus grande émission levée au Brésil dans la catégorie de l'efficacité énergétique et de l'éco-efficacité depuis 2015 mais la première réalisée par un pur player de l'efficacité énergétique. Réalisée en outre à des conditions financières attractives, elle va permettre une amélioration significative du coût du capital de la filiale brésilienne de GreenYellow. Le produit de ces obligations est intégralement alloué au financement de la poursuite de la croissance forte du Groupe au Brésil.

Otmane Hajji, fondateur et Président de GreenYellow, conclut : « La finalisation du refinancement sous forme d'obligations vertes sans recours, de ce portefeuille de 383 installations de performance énergétique au Brésil, est la parfaite illustration de notre capacité à financer nos ambitions de croissance tout en menant à bien notre stratégie : détenir et exploiter sur le long terme les actifs que nous développons. Solaire décentralisé et efficacité énergétique sont les deux piliers fondamentaux de la transition énergétique actuelle qui fait du consommateur final l'acteur clef de la décarbonation des économies. Forts de nos portefeuilles de projets extrêmement conséquents, nous avons pour ambition de renforcer très significativement et à court terme notre leadership mondial sur ces deux marchés très dynamiques ».

A propos de GreenYellow

GreenYellow est devenu en 14 ans un acteur majeur de la transition énergétique en France et à l'international et un véritable allié des entreprises et des collectivités dans ce domaine.

Expert de la production solaire photovoltaïque décentralisée, des projets d'efficacité énergétique et des services à l'énergie, GreenYellow propose à ses clients une plateforme unique et globale, pour faire de leur transition énergétique une réalité bénéfique et engagée.

A fin mars 2021, GreenYellow avait développé 355 MWc de capacité photovoltaïqu et mis en service près de 2 600 contrats de performance énergétique pour un volume d'économies d'énergies annuelles de 855 GWh. Le Groupe assurait par ailleurs la gestion de plus de 2,9 TWh d'énergie pour ses clients.

GreenYellow enrichit constamment son offre, grâce à l'innovation, pour répondre aux besoins des acteurs privés et publics et les accompagner dans la réduction de leur empreinte écologique.

Opérant dans 16 pays sur 4 continents, l'entreprise compte plus de 500 collaborateurs dans le monde.

Press Information

November 9, 2021

GreenYellow closes non-recourse debt financing for a portfolio of 383 energy efficiency facilities in Brazil

160 million Brazilian reals were raised in the form of green bonds

Leader in its very dynamic markets, the Group confirms its strong growth ambitions

Paris and Sao Paulo, November 9, 2021 - GreenYellow, a global leader in decentralized solar power generation and energy efficiency, today announced the completion of a non-recourse debt financing in the form of green bonds for a portfolio of 383 energy efficiency facilities in Brazil. This financing was structured by Itaú BBA and Santander for 160 million Brazilian reals.

21.5% reduction in energy costs

As a pioneer in energy efficiency, GreenYellow has developed, financed and deployed energy performance installations in 383 stores of a major retailer in Brazil and is now operating and monitoring the performance for the benefit of its client. All of these facilities have been gathered under a single energy performance contract, which was activated on January 1, 2020 for a period of 10 years. The scheme will generate 183 GWh of annual energy savings, representing a 21.5% reduction in the energy bill of the stores concerned and a substantial improvement in their carbon footprint.

The entire investment was borne by GreenYellow, which is carrying the assets on its consolidated balance sheet.

Green Bonds

Thanks to its business model, which is based on the sharing of energy savings generated and guaranteed by GreenYellow, and its ability to secure revenues over the long term, GreenYellow has finalized the refinancing of this entire portfolio in non-recourse debt for a total amount of 160 million Brazilian reals.

Structured by local commercial banks Itaù BBA and Santander, this refinancing has a 7-year term and takes the original form of green bonds. This issue was subject to an independent analysis ("second party opinion") by the sustainable finance consulting firm SITAWI Finanças do Bem. Due to the green and sustainable nature of this issue, GreenYellow has made strict commitments to its subscribers in terms of use of the funds raised, traceability of the investments made and reporting.

Growth financing

Brazil is a particularly dynamic market in terms of energy efficiency, a fundamental pillar of its energy transition policy and of the climate commitments the country has made under the Paris Agreement. GreenYellow's green bond issue is the 8th largest issue in Brazil in the energy efficiency and eco-efficiency category since 2015, but the first by a pure player in the energy efficiency sector. It was also carried out at attractive financial conditions and will significantly improve the cost of capital of GreenYellow's Brazilian subsidiary. The proceeds of these bonds will be fully allocated to finance the Group's continued strong growth in Brazil.

Otmane Hajji, Founder and President of GreenYellow, concludes: "The completion of the non-recourse green bond refinancing for a portfolio of 383 energy performance facilities in Brazil is a perfect illustration of our ability to finance our growth ambitions while delivering on our strategy of owning and operating the assets we develop for the long term. Decentralized solar energy and energy efficiency are the two fundamental pillars of today's energy transition, which makes the end consumer the key player in the decarbonization of economies. With our extremely large project pipelines, we aim to significantly strengthen our global leadership in these two very dynamic markets in the short term.”

About GreenYellow

In 14 years, GreenYellow has become a major player in the energy transition in France and abroad and a true ally of companies and public communities in this field.

As an expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services, GreenYellow offers its clients a unique and global platform to empower them to make their energy transition a beneficial and committed reality.

By March 2021, GreenYellow had developed 355 MWp of photovoltaic capacity and signed nearly 2,650 energy efficiency agreements representing an annual volume of energy savings of 855 GWh. The Group was also managing more than 2.9 TWh of energy for its clients.

GreenYellow is constantly expanding its offering through innovation to meet the needs of private and public players and to help them reduce their environmental footprint.

Operating in 16 countries on 4 continents, the company has more than 500 employees worldwide.

