March 13, 2023

On March 13, 2023, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Schedule 13D/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8201S_1-2023-3-13.pdf

CONTACT: GE
Whitney Mercer
+001 857.303.3079
whitney.mercer@ge.com

