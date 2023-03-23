23/03/2023 - 15:55

Genoa, 21 March 2023 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the "Company"), a company specialised in double safety rope construction works listed on Euronext Growth Milan (ticker symbol EDAC) and Euronext Growth Paris (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that the Company's shareholders' meeting, which met today in ordinary session, resolved to pay its shareholders an extraordinary cash dividend of up to €6.588.548, equal to €0.80 for each ordinary share representing the share capital, gross of withholding taxes and to be paid from the "2021" retained earnings reserve.

Recall that the total amount of the dividend is to be understood as ordinary from a stock exchange point of view, as it applies to the result of the financial statements as at 31 December 2021.

The dividend ex-date will be 3 April 2023, the record date on 4 April 2023 and the payment date on 5 April 2023.

“When I decided to list EdiliziAcrobatica on the stock exchange, I did so with three precise objectives”, commented Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. “I wanted the company to create value in the market for the service it offers, and as it grows to be able to offer more and more jobs and distribute as many dividends as possible to those who believe in our project. I am proud to announce that, having completed more than 16,000 jobs during the year resulting in tens of thousands of enthusiastic final customers, and having been able to hire more than 450 new people, we have decided to further reward our Shareholders, and that's why the Board of Directors considered it appropriate to submit a proposal to the Shareholders to pay another dividend based on the 2021 profit reserve, also in order to consolidate the relationship of trust with them, considering the existence of a reasonable amount of reserves and taking into account the positive consolidated revenues as at 31 December 2022. This extraordinary dividend is additional to any distribution of the net profits for the year that will be resolved by the shareholders' meeting when the Company's financial statements as at 31 December 2022 are approved".

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has over 2100 employees and more than 120 operating areas in Italy, France, Spain, the Principality of Monaco and the United Arab Emirates. The double safety rope technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth Paris market since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica has integrated the principles of sustainability into its Business Model, guaranteeing a naturally sustainable service and a responsible approach that pursues the well-being and satisfaction of its internal and external stakeholders, and in 2022 it earned an ESG Rating that places it among the lowest-risk companies in its cluster of reference.

