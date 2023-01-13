13/01/2023 - 18:10

Genoa, 13 January 2023 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the “Company” or “EDAC”), a company specialised in construction such as maintenance and renovation of buildings and other architectural structures using double safety ropes, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker symbol ALEAC), has announced the dates for the main events of the 2023 financial calendar:

• 15 February 2023: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues as at 31 December 2022 – not audited.

• 29 March 2022: approval by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of the Company's draft financial statements and the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

• 26 April 2022: first call for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022by the EdiliziAcrobatica shareholders' meeting and presentation of the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

• 27 April 2022: second call for the approval of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 by the EdiliziAcrobatica shareholders' meeting and presentation of the group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

• 3 May 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first quarter of 2023– not audited.

• 2 August 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first half of 2023 – not audited.

• 27 September 2022: approval by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of the consolidated half-yearly report as at 30 June 2023 – voluntarily audited.

• 8 November 2022: acknowledgement by the EdiliziAcrobatica Board of Directors of revenues for the first nine months of 2023 – not audited.

The calendar of the 2022 corporate events is available online at https://ediliziacrobatica.com.

Any changes will be promptly announced to the market.

The Board of Directors has also confirmed the appointmentof the Supervisory Board with a three-year term of office consisting of Ms Martina Pegazzano, Ms Alessandra Balani and Ms Sara Cervetto, the latter an external professional expert in the field of corporate criminal liability.