12/01/2023 - 19:25

Genoa, 11 January 2023 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of December 2022 by posting another result in keeping with the trend it has accustomed us to, which led to a 17.35% increase in the number of contracts signed from January to December 2022, rising to €142 million compared to the €121 million of 2021.

In terms of internal growth, the Group reached a total of 1,709 employees at 31 December 2022, compared with 1,390 at 31 December 2021.

The Italian franchise network also saw significant results with its €40 million in contracts signed in 2022, confirming the already excellent numbers achieved in 2021, despite the partial slowdown in the mechanism for assigning tax bonuses to the banking system.

The value of the contracts signed by EdiliziAcrobatica France in the 12 months of 2022 was €5 million, up 25% from €4 million in 2021.

The Spanish EA Iberica recorded €950 thousand of contracts signed in its first year of business.

Finally, with regard to Energy Acrobatica, we note that contracts for an amount of €38 million were stipulated in 2022.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder, noted that "For EdiliziAcrobatica, 2022 was yet another year that ended with an absolutely positive balance sheet. At this point we are used to seeing double-digit performance, but the 17.35% growth in contracts signed in the last 12 months is a source of great pride for the Group as it arrives at a period of serious crisis in the industry, which, aside from state incentives, has had to deal with high energy prices and the difficulty of finding raw materials. Added to this is the situation of international instability caused by the war in Ukraine, whose influence was felt in incisive, unpredictable ways in the financial markets, which nonetheless once again demonstrated great confidence in EdiliziAcrobatica. The 2023 that awaits us therefore begins auspiciously as the company will continue to grow over the coming months by opening in new markets outside Europe, proposing our business model and adapting it as needed to the territories that we have identified as the most receptive to our technology".