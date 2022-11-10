10/11/2022 - 15:45

Genoa, 12 October 2022 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (“Company” or “EDAC”), the parent of the group of the same name, specialised in construction such as maintenance and renovation of buildings and other architectural structures using double safety ropes, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that it has published its first Sustainability Report, updated as at 31 December 2021 (downloadable at the link: 2021 Sustainability Report).

For the company, founded by Riccardo Iovino 28 years ago, this is the natural outcome of the policies it has adopted since its inception as well as its know-how that allows it to operate on ropes, avoiding the environmental impacts generally associated with the production and use of scaffolding.

The sustainability report highlights the unique characteristics of a company that over the years has registered increasingly sustained growth notwithstanding external crises and contingencies such as the recent pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. This is clearly the result of a business model that has proven to be perfectly replicable and scalable both in Italy and abroad, but also and probably above all due to the constant attention to the Group's human resources (to date over 1,600, with an increase at 31.12.2021 equal to +269% versus 2018). For EdiliziAcrobatica, diversity represents a unique and precious value to be protected and promoted.

As it operates in a predominantly male sector, the Group has sought to balance the presence of men and women within its management team: the head office in Genoa, where the Group's headquarters are located, is 49.4% female. Gender equality is a core focus for the Group, and the first acrobatic women construction workers were hired in 2021. The company is also represented by employees of 32 nationalities. These figures underscore the Group's attention to issues of diversity and inclusion.

Health and safety are extremely important issues: attention to procedures and full compliance with regulations have allowed EdiliziAcrobatica to reduce injury rates over the years. This result was also achieved thanks to the constant training of resources: in fact, in 2021 the Group provided 104,044 hours of training in its Academy.

With regard to environmental issues, since 2020 the Group has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact. The first step taken was a Life Cycle Assessment, an evaluation of the life cycle of the main services offered such as making structures safe, renovation, cleaning and painting, which shows that these services allow for a reduction of the environmental footprint compared to traditional construction in each of the categories analysed.

Finally, considering the principle that no human being and no company is an island but rather part of an archipelago such as that of our country, EdiliziAcrobatica is constantly engaged in solidarity initiatives that aim to improve the lives of other human beings. Indeed, since its founding it has supported the non-profit association SEA - SuperEroiAcrobatici, which promotes initiatives for children admitted to major Italian and French hospitals.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, explains that “EdiliziAcrobatica's sustainable approach has led the Group to make important choices. For example, as often confirmed by the positive reactions of people, a sustainable approach does not see some expenses as simple costs but rather as great levers of change. In this sense, increasing benefits and supporting the initiatives of individuals has often led to results in terms of ideas and quality that have far exceeded expectations, and benefits that have therefore exceeded the costs incurred. Ours is a company that, while also requiring physical assets and capital, relies on people and therefore on social issues. Consequently, the focus on people will remain one of the pillars of our long-term strategy”.



