08/08/2022 - 17:55

Genoa, 4 August 2022 – Riccardo Iovino, CEO of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. ("Company" or "EDAC"), met today with the Board of Directors to present the value of the Company's revenues for the first half of 2022, which enjoyed a strong growth of 98.1% compared to the first six months of 2021 (€ 74.35 million compared to 37.5).

The revenues generated by EdiliziAcrobatica SpA amounted to €70.14 million, up 95.9% compared to €35.8 million in 2021.

The Chairman also pointed out the positive trend in the overall volume of services provided in Italian construction sites, which increased by about 93.7%, and services in French sites, which increased by about 46%.

There was also significant growth in the number of direct operations in Italy, which reached 80 as at 30 June 2022, an increase of 11 compared to the 69 as at 30 June 2021.

As for the French subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica France Sas, the revenues generated by the company in the first half of 2022 amounted to approximately €2.41 million, an increase of 41.8% compared to the same period last year. In ongoing job sites in France the Group recorded 69 resources as at 30 June 2022.

As for Spain, a market where EdiliziAcrobatica has been present since the beginning of the year, revenues generated by the company during the first half of 2022 amounted to approximately €0.42 million. In Spain, 23 resources are engaged in the two operating areas of Barcelona and Lleida.

As regards Energy Acrobatica 110 srl, revenues generated during the first half of 2022 amounted to €1.37 million.

Finally, the Chairman pointed out that the parent company EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. reached a total of 1,154 employees as at 30 June 2022 compared to 912 on 30 June 2021. Considering also the French subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica France Sas, the Spanish subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica Iberica, the subsidiary Energy Acrobatica 110 Srl and the franchises, the Group reached a total of 1,538 employees.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, noted that "It is really a great satisfaction to share these results, which show how the double-digit growth of our Group now represents a constant guarantee. Indeed, I am very proud of this guarantee, both for investors who have always had and continue to have great confidence in us, and for the men and women who work at Acrobatica for whom this guarantee represents the certainty of employment within a Group that encourages them to grow and achieve their goals. Because I will never tire of repeating it: it is only by supporting the personal and professional growth of a company's human resources that it can continue to develop, setting higher and more exciting goals, as EdiliziAcrobatica has been doing every day for 28 years".

Pursuant to article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, EdiliziAcrobatica announced the new composition of the share capital following the partial execution of the share capital increase approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 November 2021, through the issuance of 81,540 new ordinary shares related to the first tranche of the 2021-2023 Stock Grant Plan.

Below is the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid-in) following the certified execution of the capital increase filed with the Company Register of Milan Monza Brianza e Lodi on 4 August 2022.

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro Shares Euro Shares Total 823,568.50 8,235,685 815,414.50 8,154,145 Of which ordinary shares 823,568.50 8,235,685 815,414.50 8,154,145

This press release is available online at www.1info.it and on the Issuer's website at www.ediliziacrobatica.com (Investor Relations / Press Releases section).

***

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in Italy in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has more than 1,500 employees and 120 operating areas in Italy, France, Spain and the Principality of Monaco. The double safety rope technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth Paris market since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica has integrated the principles of sustainability into its Business Model, guaranteeing a naturally sustainable service and a responsible approach that pursues the well-being and satisfaction of its internal and external stakeholders, and in 2021 it obtained an ESG Rating that places it among the lowest-risk companies in its cluster of reference.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com