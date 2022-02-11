11/02/2022 - 17:50

Genoa, 11 February 2022 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of January 2022, the first with the Façade Bonus reduced from 90 to 60%, with a +44% increase in the value of contracts signed, totalling €5.47 million compared to €3.8 million in January 2021.

This result is absolutely in line with the constant growth that the company has invariably maintained over the last 10 years, and shows how its business model can easily absorb the inevitable repercussions of the discontinuation of incentives such as the Façade Bonus.

The performance of the Italian franchise network was also positive, essentially seeing its performance unchanged compared to January 2021, bringing in €1.6 million versus €1.68 million last year.

In terms of internal growth, the Group reached a total of almost 1,400 employees at 31 January 2022, compared with 1,041 at 31 January 2021.

The results of EdiliziAcrobatica France were also solidly positive, closing the first month of the year at +38%, reaching €315 thousand in new contracts signed compared to €228 thousand in January 2021.

The Spanish NewCo EA Iberica also started the year well, thanks also to the opening of the first point in Barcelona, which has already stipulated contracts for €61.6 thousand in value.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., explains that “For those who work in the construction sector, January is a complicated month. The weather doesn't facilitate outdoor work, which accounts for the largest share of what we do. Furthermore, consider that the month of January was the first with the Façade Bonus reduced from 90 to 60%. Nevertheless, once again, thanks to the work and constant commitment of our human resources, the Group was able to achieve an absolutely positive result compared to 2021”.

***

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in Italy in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has around 1400 employees and more than 100 operating areas in Italy, France and Spain. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible to tourists even during restoration and maintenance works.

Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with € 44.7 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com