20/01/2022 - 14:10

Genoa, 10 January 2022 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of December 2021 with another exceptional result, an increase of 186.7% in contracts signed from January to De- cember 2021 – equal to €121 million – compared to the €42.2 million of 2020.

In terms of internal growth, the Group reached a total of almost 1,400 employees at 31 De- cember 2021, compared with 1,041 at 31 December 2020.

In France, in spite of the total absence of tax benefits and a pandemic situation that has in fact forced building administrators' offices to remain closed to the public, thus preventing decisions by condominium owners for most of 2021, EdiliziAcrobatica France saw €4 million worth of contracts signed in the 12 months of 2021, up 17.6% compared to the €3.4 million of 2020.

The Italian franchising network also enjoyed significant growth, with an increase in terms of contracts signed in 2021 of 208.4%, rising from 13 million in 2020 to the current 40.1 million.

Finally, the excellent results of the Spanish subsidiary are also worthy of note, experiencing a great demand that translated into contracts for about €480 thousand in just three months since its opening.

This is an excellent signal that confirms the business's great capacity to quickly meet the market's needs, even abroad.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., commented that “The year that just ended was absolutely thrilling for EdiliziAcrobatica. Indeed, the figures clearly show how our business model is capable of producing value in the territories it operates in. Not just in financial terms but also in terms of employment, which, in a period as complex as this one, can only represent a great source of satisfaction for all of us at Acrobatica. However, the results achieved represent the past, and no matter how good they are at this point they can only serve to inspire us to improve even more in the future, continuing to expand beyond our national borders to spread the value that EdiliziAcrobatica has to offer”.