03/12/2021 - 15:00

Genoa, 02 December 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of November 2021 with another exceptional result, an increase of 191% in contracts signed in the first 11 months of the year – equal to €114.7 million – compared to the €39.4 million of 2020.

The company's progressive growth is also evident in the figures for the month of November alone, the value of the contracts signed reaching €8.3 million, up 80.4% from €4.6 million in November 2020.

Moreover, the Group reached a total of 1,374 employees at 30 November 2021 compared to 1,030 at 30 November 2020, an increase of 33.4%.

EdiliziAcrobatica France reported that the value of the construction sites delivered in October was about €305 thousand. The positive trend has therefore continued, as demonstrated by the comparison of the first 11 months of the year, showing an increase of 14%, from about 2.8 million in 2020 to 3.2 million in 2021.

The network of franchises in Italy also continued to grow, achieving an extremely positive result: an increase of 207% in contracts signed in the first 11 months of the year for €39.3 million compared to €12.8 million in 2020.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., remarked that “The continued growth we saw in November, a month when bad weather and the first cold temperatures create conditions that are not optimal for those who work in our sector, once again demonstrates the enthusiasm and trust that our customers have in the company. This only confirms the excellence of the work of our human resources which is the result of the commitment that each of them puts into meeting daily demands and the company's investment in their growth and training, not to mention an unprecedented recruitment campaign that continues to create great value for our country. A company is a living organism, never static, that evolves only thanks to the growth of the people who work there, whom we at Acrobatica constantly take care of”.

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in Italy in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has over 1300 employees and more than 100 operating areas in Italy, France and Spain. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible to tourists even during restoration and maintenance works.

Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with €44.7 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com