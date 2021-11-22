22/11/2021 - 14:35

Genoa, 10 November 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. closed the month of October 2021 with another exceptional result, an increase of 206% in contracts signed in the first 10 months of the year – equal to €106.5 million – compared to the €34.8 million of 2020.

The company's progressive growth is also evident in the figures for the month of October alone, the value of the contracts signed reaching €9.4 million, up 10.5% from €8.5 million in October 2020.

Moreover, the Group reached a total of 1,323 employees at 31 October 2021 compared to 1,004 at 31 October 2020, an increase of 31.8%.

EdiliziAcrobatica France reported that the value of the construction sites delivered in October was about €320 thousand. The positive trend has therefore continued, as demonstrated by the comparison of the first 10 months of the year, showing an increase of 31.8%, from 2.2 million in 2020 to 2.9 million in 2021.

The network of franchises in Italy also continued to grow, achieving an extremely positive result: an increase of 252% in contracts signed in the first 10 months of the year for €38.1 million compared to €10.8 million in 2020.

“The growth that has characterised our business throughout 2021 continued in October", observed Riccardo Iovino, CEO & founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. “This trend was also evident in the last quarterly report published in September, underscoring the company's solidity as it continues to invest in the growth of human resources and to create jobs in Italy, France and Spain”.

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. is the leading company in Italy in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has over 1300 employees and more than 100 operating areas in Italy, France and Spain. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible to tourists even during restoration and maintenance works.

Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with € 44.7 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com