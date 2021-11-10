10/11/2021 - 10:15

Revenues as at 30 September 2021 equal to €61.5 million, +142.6% compared to €25.4 million as at 30 September 2020

Italian operating offices are growing, now 75 (+17 compared to 30 September 2020)

Genoa, 4 November 2021 – Riccardo Iovino, CEO of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (“Company” or “EDAC”), met today with the Board of Directors to present the data relating to the value of the Company's production, not subjected to statutory audit, and its national and international expansion. Specifically, revenues for the third quarter amounted to approximately €61.5 million, an increase of 142.6% compared to the corresponding figure of the previous year, equal to €25.4 million.

As regards direct operating offices, as at 30 September 2021 they reached 75, with an increase of 17 locations compared to 58 recorded in September 2020.

In terms of personnel, the Group (including the staff of the French subsidiary and franchises) currently employs 1,267 human resources.

Regarding the French subsidiary EdiliziAcrobatica France Sas, revenues from sales and services recorded by the company in Q3 2021 amounted to approximately €2.4 million, up 33.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

In France the Group reached 72 employees in total, adding 17 more than the same period the previous year in the cities of Lyon, Narbonne, Toulouse, Perpignan, Nice, Montpellier and Marseille.

At the conclusion of the meeting of the Board of Directors the appointment of Martina Pegazzano as Group Investor Relator Manager was unanimously approved, replacing Maria Concu, who was warmly thanked by the entire Board for her excellent work over the years.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO and Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., commented that “We are very pleased once again to share a result that demonstrates the validity of our business model that, based on attention and the human and professional growth of our human resources, continues to be successful notwithstanding the persistent difficulties related to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The results of the third quarter net of the support for the building sector represented by measures such as the Façade Bonus are the result of the growth strategies implemented by the company, which has been able to manage and quickly satisfy the hundreds of requests for works that it receives on a daily basis with the highest quality”.

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA is the leading company in Italy in the exterior renovation sector. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has over 1,250 employees and more than 100 operating areas in Italy and France. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible even during restoration and maintenance works.

Listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with € 44.7 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com