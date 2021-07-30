30/07/2021 - 10:00

Genoa, 26 July 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the “Company” or “EDAC”), a company specialised in construction works using double safety ropes, listed on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that – as part of the stock buyback programme authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2021 – in the period from 19 July to 23 July 2021 it purchased 13,937 of its own shares at an average gross price of approximately €12.4982 per share and for a total value of €174,981.20. The purchases were made in coordination with Banca Profilo S.p.A., an intermediary appointed in full independence and autonomy for the implementation of the share repurchase programme. The daily breakdown of the purchases made in the above period is shown below:

Date

Quantity

% Share Capital

0.0373% 0.0124% 0.0079% 0.0144% 0.0041% 0.0025% 0.0224% 0.0100% 0.0157% 0.0467% 0.1735%

Avg Gross Price

11.9292 11.7000 11.8484 12.2500 12.4000 12.8500 13.0000 13.0000 12.9500 13.0539 12.4982

Value (in euros)

35,787.55 11,700.00 7,523.75 14,185.50 4,067.20 2,570.00 23,413.00 10,465.00 16,317.00 48,952.20 174,981.20

19/07/2021 19/07/2021 20/07/2021 20/07/2021 20/07/2021 21/07/2021 21/07/2021 22/07/2021 23/07/2021 23/07/2021

3,000 1,000 635 1,158 328 200 1,801 805 1,260 3,750 Total 13,937

Therefore, at the date of this press release the Company directly holds 29,577 treasury shares, equal to 0.3682% of its share capital.

