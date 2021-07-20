20/07/2021 - 15:45

Genoa, 19 July 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. (the “Company” or “EDAC”), a company specialised in construction works using double safety ropes, listed on the AIM Italia market of the Italian Stock Exchange (ticker symbol EDAC) and on Euronext Growth (ticker symbol ALEAC), announces that – as part of the stock buyback programme authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2021 – in the period from 9 July to 16 July 2021 it purchased 15,640 of its own shares at an average gross price of approximately €12.7902 per share and for a total value of €200,033.30. The purchases were made in coordination with Banca Profilo S.p.A., an intermediary appointed in full independence and autonomy for the implementation of the share repurchase programme. The daily breakdown of the purchases made in the above period is shown below:

Date

09/07/2021 12/07/2021 12/07/2021 14/07/2021 15/07/2021 16/07/2021 16/07/2021

Quantity

1,365 3,000 1,931 2,845 2,000 2,000 2,499

% Share Capital

0.0170% 0.0373% 0.0240% 0.0354% 0,0249% 0.0249% 0.0311% 0.1947%

Avg Gross Price

12.9000 12.9500 12.9500 12.9500 12.8500 12.5815 12.3500 12.7902

Value (in euros)

17,608.50 38,850.00 25,006.45 36,842.75 25,700.00 25,162.95 30,862.65

200,033.30

Total 15,640

Therefore, at the date of this press release the Company directly holds 15,640 treasury shares, equal to 0.1947% of its share capital.

This press release is available on the Company's website at www.ediliziacrobatica.it.

***

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA is the leading company in Italy in the construction sector operating with double safety ropes. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has over 1000 employees and 100 operating areas in Italy, France and Spain. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible even during restoration and maintenance works.

Listed on the AIM Italia stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with €44.6 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

For info: www.ediliziacrobatica.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.

Maria Concu [email protected] C: +39 349 3076391

Communications Manager

Deborah Dirani [email protected] C: +39 393 8911364

www.ediliziacrobatica.com