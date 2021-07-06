06/07/2021 - 13:15

Genoa, 6 July 2021 – EdiliziAcrobatica closed the month of June 2021 with an exceptional +410% increase in services sold compared to June 2020.

The company's progressive growth is also evident when comparing the data from H1 2021 with the same period of the previous year: the value of the services sold reached €55 million, up about 290% from €14 million in 2020.

But the value of services sold is not the only figure that is growing, though it is certainly a sign of the excellent health of this Group that currently employs over 1,200 human resources. Indeed, the number of these employees is also growing: the sales department alone has gone from 109 people in June 2020 to the current 149, an increase of approximately 37%.

Riccardo Iovino, CEO & Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, commented that “we can only say that we are satisfied with the results achieved so far, which are the result of a precise strategy of business growth that led us in recent months to launch new operations that have met with the favour of investors and financial markets. These include the newco Energy Acrobatica 110 and our entry into the Spanish market. But what really makes me proud as a man and as an entrepreneur is EdiliziAcrobatica's contribution in terms of employment to each community where it is operational. We're creating new jobs: since the beginning of the year we've already added 200 new hires and by the end of 2021 we want to add at least 300 more, giving people a stable job in a growing company. At a delicate time for the Italian economy, when the resumption of redundancies will put many families in a difficult position, once again we are going against the trend and creating new jobs”.

EdiliziAcrobatica SpA is the leading company in Italy in the construction sector operating with double safety ropes. Founded in Genoa in 1994 by Riccardo Iovino, the company now has over 1,200 employees and 100 operating areas in Italy, France and Spain. The technique it employs allows working without scaffolding or aerial platforms, thus offering end customers a quality service and the elimination of scaffolding costs. The rope access that EdiliziAcrobatica is specialised in is particularly well suited to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of buildings and apartment complexes, hotels and historical monuments. In fact, the technique developed by EdiliziAcrobatica ensures numerous benefits both in terms of accessibility for apartment complex residents and hotel guests and safety for tenants and access to monuments that always remain accessible even during restoration and maintenance works.

Listed on the AIM Italia stock exchange since November 2018 and on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since February 2019, EdiliziAcrobatica closed 2020 – the year of the pandemic and the stoppage of construction sites – with €44.6 million in revenues, up about 14% compared to 2019. During the year the company also inaugurated a new business line dedicated to cleaning and disinfection and released EAcondominio, the first app in Italy for condominium administrators to facilitate the holding of remote tenant meetings.

