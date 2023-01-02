press release, REGULATED INFORMATION, 2 January 2023
Treasury shares
As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 26 December 2022 to 31 December 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:
|Date
|Negotiation method
|Transactions
|Quantities
|Average
price
(€)
|Minimum
price
(€)
|Maximum
price
(€)
|27/12/2022
|Stock Exchange
|Purchase
|3,350
|2.9076
|2.8900
|2.9150
|28/12/2022
|Stock Exchange
|Purchase
|15,000
|2.9304
|2.9100
|2.9400
|29/12/2022
|Stock Exchange
|Purchase
|13,067
|2.9617
|2.9450
|2.9700
|30/12/2022
|Stock Exchange
|12,473
|2.9507
|2.9150
|2.9650
|Total
|43,890
On 2 January 2023, Econocom Group SE held 37,394,990 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.77% of the firm's securities.
Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.
On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 44,177,693 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.82% of the firm's shares.
All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.
