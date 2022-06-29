29/06/2022 - 19:30

Press release, 29 june 2022

Econocom gives details about the acquisition of Semic SA in Spain and its quarterly Revenue on a pro forma basis1

Following questions from financial analysts about Econocom's acquisition of Semic, announced on 28 June 2022, the Group would like to share the following clarifications:

In 2021, Semic reported an EBITDA of around €2m

51% of its shares have been acquired; the company has been consolidated since 1 April 2022

The balance will be the subject of a second tranche in March 2025

Econocom would also like to underline that after some entities were reclassified as discontinued operations, its Q1 2021 Revenue by business line on a pro forma1 basis is as follows:

Revenue (millions of euros) Q1 2021

pro forma1 Q1 2022 Products & Solutions 222.7 239.5 Services 133.3 128.5 Technology Management & Financing (TMF) 171.1 175.9 Group total 527.0 543.9

Econocom Revenue has been supported by TMF's upturn, by a solid performance from Products & Solutions and by the incorporation of recent acquisitions, so the Group expects sustained growth2 in H1 2022 Revenue, above its target of 4–5% for the year 2022.

Given the good trend in H1 2022 business activity, the Group expects its Recurring Net Profit per share to be at least €0.50 for the year 2022.

Next publication: 2022 half-year results on 26 July 2022 after market close.

1 Based on unchanging norms and scope

2 Based on unchanging norms

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

[email protected]

Press relations contact: [email protected]

Agency contact:

[email protected] +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01