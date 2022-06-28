28/06/2022 - 07:30

Press release, 28 June 2022

Econocom accelerates its external growth strategy

Econocom acquires a majority stake in Semic SA, one of the global provider of solutions and services in Spain

After the acquisition of Trams in UK in July 2021, and Sofi Group in April 2022, Econocom continues its external development with a major acquisition in a strategic country for the group.

Founded in 1982, Semic is a recognized provider of IT solutions and services throughout Spain. The company offers its customers, both in the private and public sector, a wide range of solutions including IT hardware distribution, consulting for the implementation of IT infrastructures and managed services. The company has extensive industry expertise with particular know-how in the public administration, healthcare, and education sectors.

Semic employs more than 300 people based in 10 sites and 130 service points in Spain. The company reported in FY21 revenue of €80,3 million.

As a Responsible Digital Entrepreneur and pioneer of the digital circular economy, the Econocom group is pleased to mention that Semic is, since 2021 a carbon neutral company.

The agreement grants Econocom an initial majority stake with the founders and key managers remaining fully committed to drive growth further benefiting from the synergies of the combined platforms.

Next publication: 2022 half-year results on 26 July 2022 after market close.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

[email protected]

Press relations contact: [email protected]

Agency contact:

[email protected] +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01