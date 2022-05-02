02/05/2022 - 17:45

Press release, REGULATED INFORMATION, 2 May 2022

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buyback programme approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 25 April 2022 to 1 May 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 25/04/2022 Stock exchange Purchase 100,978 3.5350 3.5350 3.5350 Total 100,978

On 2 May 2022, Econocom Group SE held 19,543,344 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 8.77% of the firm's securities.

Two indirect subsidiaries of the firm Econocom Group SE, namely BIS Bedrijfs Informatie Systemen B.V. and Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held respectively 17,491,507 and 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 43,817,5554 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.66% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.