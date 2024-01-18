BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
CONTRACTE AVEC LE CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
CONTRACTE AVEC LE CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL
Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société DELFINGEN INDUSTRY au CREDIT
INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL, à la date du 31 décembre 2023, les moyens suivants figuraient
au compte de liquidité :
? 1 765 titres
? 40 145,95 €
Au cours du 2ème semestre 2023, il a été négocié un total de :
? 11 316 titres à l'achat pour un montant de 583 507,40 €
? 9 978 titres à la vente pour un montant de 515 623,10 €
Sur cette même période, ont été exécutés :
? 761 transactions à l'achat
? 706 transactions à la vente
Il est rappelé que lors de la signature du contrat, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de
liquidité :
? 100 000,00 €
DELFINGEN Industry S.A.
Rue Emile Streit – 25340 Anteuil – France – Tél. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00
S.A. au capital de 4 027 765,28 € - R.C.S. Belfort – 354 013 575
www.delfingen.com – delfingen@delfingen.com
2EME SEMESTRE 2023
Achats Ventes
Date Nombre de
transactions
Nombre de
titres
Capitaux en
EUR
Nombre de
transactio
ns
Nombre de
titres
Capitaux en
EUR
TOTAL 761 11 316 583 507,40 706 9 978 515 623,10
03/07/2023 5 259 13 635,20 8 79 4 187,00
04/07/2023 8 254 13 350,00 1 1 52,80
05/07/2023 11 240 12 546,80 1 1 52,80
06/07/2023 22 508 25 791,20 2 120 5 952,00
07/07/2023 3 90 4 525,80 4 301 15 050,00
10/07/2023 1 1 50,60 7 77 3 896,20
11/07/2023 4 11 554,60 1 1 50,60
12/07/2023 2 41 2 083,00 5 156 7 957,00
13/07/2023 4 60 3 060,20 6 56 2 867,20
14/07/2023 1 1 51,20 1 1 51,20
17/07/2023 6 51 2 618,80 4 221 11 471,40
18/07/2023 2 12 624,20 1 1 52,20
19/07/2023 2 11 576,00 1 1 52,00
20/07/2023 2 51 2 662,20 1 1 52,20
21/07/2023 3 18 936,20 1 1 52,20
24/07/2023 2 14 730,80 1 1 52,20
25/07/2023 6 137 7 079,60 2 42 2 167,80
26/07/2023 1 1 51,80 5 64 3 332,40
27/07/2023 4 51 2 637,00 2 26 1 352,00
28/07/2023 1 1 51,60 6 238 12 533,00
31/07/2023 7 101 5 343,20 4 51 2 713,20
01/08/2023 24 588 29 712,70 9 181 9 130,50
02/08/2023 19 410 19 909,60 17 319 15 571,20
03/08/2023 1 1 48,80 16 249 12 267,20
04/08/2023 1 1 49,90 5 10 508,90
07/08/2023 4 6 305,00 4 142 7 302,00
08/08/2023 1 1 53,00 3 53 2 809,00
09/08/2023 1 1 52,80 6 29 1 536,80
10/08/2023 2 3 157,20 4 10 528,60
11/08/2023 6 49 2 553,80 5 22 1 152,60
14/08/2023 5 51 2 672,40 4 101 5 312,40
15/08/2023 3 31 1 612,60 2 2 105,20
16/08/2023 3 86 4 465,40 7 100 5 259,80
17/08/2023 2 66 3 419,80 1 1 52,80
DELFINGEN Industry S.A.
Rue Emile Streit – 25340 Anteuil – France – Tél. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00
S.A. au capital de 4 027 765,28 € - R.C.S. Belfort – 354 013 575
www.delfingen.com – delfingen@delfingen.com
18/08/2023 2 101 5 252,80 5 187 9 836,40
21/08/2023 2 2 104,60 4 14 736,40
22/08/2023 3 100 5 200,00 4 61 3 197,20
23/08/2023 1 1 52,20 4 42 2 192,40
24/08/2023 1 1 52,60 2 14 741,60
25/08/2023 6 251 13 043,00 1 1 53,00
28/08/2023 1 1 51,80 1 1 51,80
29/08/2023 1 1 51,80 9 165 8 589,40
30/08/2023 3 24 1 267,20 5 99 5 246,80
31/08/2023 3 28 1 478,60 1 1 53,00
01/09/2023 5 67 3 517,80 2 33 1 742,60
04/09/2023 4 46 2 423,00 1 1 52,80
05/09/2023 3 22 1 155,80 4 35 1 855,00
06/09/2023 2 7 369,60 3 5 264,80
07/09/2023 2 26 1 368,00 6 26 1 378,00
08/09/2023 2 20 1 063,80 4 40 2 136,00
11/09/2023 9 98 5 292,80 15 296 16 171,00
12/09/2023 8 136 7 690,80 13 226 12 908,80
13/09/2023 9 108 6 236,40 7 61 3 558,40
14/09/2023 8 111 6 374,80 6 21 1 222,20
15/09/2023 15 159 8 811,00 3 6 345,00
18/09/2023 46 541 28 288,00 3 12 656,40
19/09/2023 21 354 17 655,50 18 267 13 271,20
20/09/2023 17 143 7 065,50 16 137 6 816,90
21/09/2023 8 194 9 683,40 14 97 4 867,20
22/09/2023 11 64 3 240,40 23 268 13 727,40
25/09/2023 6 61 3 161,00 7 136 7 196,00
26/09/2023 6 88 4 494,00 4 32 1 641,20
27/09/2023 2 7 358,40 3 147 7 555,40
28/09/2023 2 45 2 313,20 1 1 51,60
29/09/2023 1 1 51,60 1 1 51,60
02/10/2023 8 371 18 883,20 4 101 5 131,20
03/10/2023 1 1 51,00 3 51 2 601,00
04/10/2023 1 1 50,60 8 73 3 731,40
05/10/2023 3 31 1 585,00 4 11 565,40
06/10/2023 7 66 3 422,40 9 144 7 491,60
09/10/2023 1 1 52,40 11 155 8 151,20
10/10/2023 5 59 3 119,20 8 97 5 152,40
11/10/2023 14 126 6 720,40 16 147 7 887,40
12/10/2023 3 21 1 132,00 7 60 3 242,00
13/10/2023 5 61 3 282,40 5 23 1 250,80
DELFINGEN Industry S.A.
Rue Emile Streit – 25340 Anteuil – France – Tél. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00
S.A. au capital de 4 027 765,28 € - R.C.S. Belfort – 354 013 575
www.delfingen.com – delfingen@delfingen.com
16/10/2023 9 131 6 984,20 7 57 3 049,00
17/10/2023 3 21 1 125,60 5 61 3 281,60
18/10/2023 14 230 12 496,00 7 151 8 250,00
19/10/2023 16 205 10 916,60 4 39 2 099,60
20/10/2023 10 99 5 183,20 4 21 1 102,80
23/10/2023 19 136 7 006,60 11 88 4 542,20
24/10/2023 7 34 1 747,20 2 21 1 083,40
25/10/2023 3 39 2 001,00 2 21 1 079,40
26/10/2023 15 132 6 682,20 2 9 454,60
27/10/2023 7 95 4 755,00 8 59 2 953,60
30/10/2023 7 65 3 246,00 6 31 1 553,40
31/10/2023 7 148 7 312,80 11 210 10 437,20
01/11/2023 7 165 8 179,30 4 75 3 734,90
02/11/2023 3 12 598,70 5 148 7 390,00
03/11/2023 5 39 1 981,70 31 394 20 108,30
06/11/2023 9 156 8 110,40 12 86 4 502,40
07/11/2023 11 139 7 237,80 6 67 3 503,00
08/11/2023 6 46 2 396,20 5 42 2 193,00
09/11/2023 7 84 4 358,00 5 84 4 362,20
10/11/2023 4 38 1 978,00 6 169 8 837,80
13/11/2023 1 1 52,60 5 39 2 051,40
14/11/2023 8 85 4 446,20 7 83 4 348,60
15/11/2023 7 126 6 549,00 4 252 13 200,80
16/11/2023 4 31 1 618,00 7 58 3 041,80
17/11/2023 6 56 2 940,20 2 29 1 525,40
20/11/2023 9 122 6 349,40 7 139 7 287,00
21/11/2023 9 169 8 749,40 8 310 16 224,40
22/11/2023 7 76 3 981,20 4 54 2 836,40
23/11/2023 4 140 7 308,00 1 1 52,20
24/11/2023 6 249 12 960,60 2 3 156,20
27/11/2023 8 82 4 246,80 1 1 52,00
28/11/2023 4 21 1 083,80 8 126 6 526,80
29/11/2023 3 31 1 599,80 16 201 10 431,80
30/11/2023 5 96 4 955,00 6 77 4 004,00
01/12/2023 7 107 5 483,40 2 13 668,20
04/12/2023 4 99 5 042,80 2 16 819,20
05/12/2023 6 26 1 320,20 1 1 50,80
06/12/2023 2 26 1 315,80 1 1 50,80
07/12/2023 7 74 3 721,60 4 30 1 512,80
08/12/2023 4 32 1 599,20 4 13 651,00
11/12/2023 5 53 2 634,40 5 50 2 495,80
DELFINGEN Industry S.A.
Rue Emile Streit – 25340 Anteuil – France – Tél. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00
S.A. au capital de 4 027 765,28 € - R.C.S. Belfort – 354 013 575
www.delfingen.com – delfingen@delfingen.com
12/12/2023 4 64 3 182,20 1 1 49,80
13/12/2023 5 82 4 059,00 2 27 1 336,70
14/12/2023 10 79 3 901,70 7 86 4 260,40
15/12/2023 2 26 1 287,10 3 24 1 190,40
18/12/2023 6 132 6 462,70 12 92 4 507,90
19/12/2023 6 45 2 196,70 5 71 3 479,20
20/12/2023 3 30 1 468,40 10 169 8 330,00
21/12/2023 1 1 49,40 4 35 1 729,00
22/12/2023 1 1 49,30 3 67 3 309,70
27/12/2023 4 114 5 647,60 2 44 2 191,20
28/12/2023 2 95 4 702,70 3 75 3 727,50
29/12/2023 5 178 8 805,70 2 3 149,20
DELFINGEN Industry S.A.
Rue Emile Streit – 25340 Anteuil – France – Tél. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00
S.A. au capital de 4 027 765,28 € - R.C.S. Belfort – 354 013 575
www.delfingen.com – delfingen@delfingen.com