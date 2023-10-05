05/10/2023 - 17:40

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, October 5, 2023

DELFINGEN has strengthened its financial resources by signing a new €213 million loan agreement, incorporating non-financial objectives

Delfingen (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0000054132), an auto parts manufacturer and world leader in onboard system protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes, announces it has signed a new €213 million loan agreement.

The new syndicated loan was granted by the banking pool comprising CIC, BECM, Crédit Agricole, Banque Populaire, Société Générale, Caisse d'Epargne and Crédit Lyonnais, all of which show continued confidence in Delfingen by shoring up its financial resources to support its growth.

The loan has been arranged as a sustainability-linked loan (SLL), for which targets relating to decarbonisation and a reduction in workplace accidents are incorporated into the calculation of interest rates, underscoring the company's ongoing approach to social and environmental responsibility (CSR).

These extra-financial targets also demonstrate Delfingen's commitment to increasingly environmentally friendly mobility, by combining a reduction in its carbon footprint, the combating of plastic pollution and support for a more circular economy. They also highlight Delfingen's focus on the safety of its employees and its respect for human rights, as evidenced by its Values Charter and its Decent Work Charter.

"Through this innovative financing arrangement incorporating extra-financial objectives, we are reasserting our commitment to make our environmental approach a key plank of our strategic plan. This is a strong message to all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees and financial partners," says Gérald Streit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delfingen.

About Delfingen (www.delfingen.com)

Delfingen is a global leader in onboard network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes in the mobility and industry markets.

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 4,000 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 42 offices in 22 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the new challenges of mobility today and tomorrow: electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.