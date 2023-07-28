28/07/2023 - 17:50

Anteuil, 28 July 2023

Continued strong growth in Q2 2023

Growth of 15.3 % to €117.3m (13.8% organic growth)

Fourth consecutive quarter of double digit growth

Excellent overall performance in H1 2023

2023 targets confirmed

In €m

unaudited Q2 H1 2022 2023 Δ Δ organic 2022 2023 Δ Δ organic Mobility 86.2 98.3 +14.0 % +15.3 % 174.9 197.6 +13.0 % +13.8 % Industry 15.5 19.0 +22.9 % +5.4 % 29.0 36.3 +25.1 % +14.1 % Total 101.7 117.3 +15.3 % +13.8 % 203.9 233.9 +14.7 % +13.8 %

Continued strong growth in Q2 2023

During the second quarter of 2023, DELFINGEN saw a continuation of the momentum observed during the first three months of the year, generating further solid revenue growth of €117.3m, incorporating a €3.9m contribution from REIKU GmbH and AHN Chem Co. Ldt, which were acquired in early April. With this performance, which represents an increase of 15.3 % (+13.8 % at constant scope and exchange rates), DELFINGEN has generated double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. The foreign currency effect in Q2 2023 was negative at -0.3 %, due to the €/$ exchange rate.

Over the Q2 2023, revenue derived from the mobility and industrial markets reached double-digit growth levels.

Revenue from the mobility market came to €98.3m, up 14.0 % (+15.3 % at constant scope and exchange rates). The textile activity, one of the Group's main growth drivers, saw confirmation of its potential, with revenue up 37 % to €39.8m.

Revenue from the industrial market, one of the Group's priority areas of development, came to €19.0m, up 22.9 % (+5.4 % at constant scope and exchange rates).

In cumulative terms in H1 2023, DELFINGEN posted revenue of €233.9 million, up 14.7 % (+13.8 % at constant scope and exchange rates).

Thanks to strategic preferred positions with the world's leading cable operators, DELFINGEN continued to outperform the global automotive market in H1 2023 (+2.6 pts). This outperformance was driven in particular by the Americas (+1.6 pts) and Asia (+21.4 pts) regions.

Breakdown of consolidated revenue by geographical area

All regions posted strong increases over the period:

in €m, unaudited Q2 H1 2022 2023 Δ Δ

organic 2022 2023 Δ Δ

organic Europe - Africa 47,6 55,8 17,1 % 11,9 % 98,4 111,2 +12,9 % +12,3 % Americas 43,4 47,5 9,3 % 11,6 % 84,0 94,9 +13,0 % +11,6 % Asia 10,6 14,0 31,9 % 31,1 % 21,5 27,8 +29,3 % +29,2 % Total 101,7 117,3 15,3 % 13,8 % 203,9 233,9 +14,7 % +13,8 %

2023 targets confirmed

Thanks to the strong business levels recorded over the first half of the year, DELFINGEN confirms its targets for 2023, i.e.

Revenue of €465m;

Current operating margin of 6 %.

Next publication:

8 September 2023: H1 2023 results (after the stock market closes)

About DELFINGEN (www.delfingen.com)

DELFINGEN is an automotive supplier and world leader in on-board network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes for the mobility and industrial markets.

A family-owned company, DELFINGEN has 4,000 employees and operates worldwide, close to its customers, with 40 locations in 21 countries on 4 continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of the new mobility challenges: electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, safety and environmental requirements.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

