Crypto Blockchain Industries

02/12/2024 - 18:30

CBI strengthens its cryptocurrency portfolios and capitalizes on blockchain investments made in recent years

CBI has decided to allocate a portion of its available cash reserves to purchasing the 25 largest cryptocurrencies

So far, CBI's cryptocurrency portfolio has been built either through the creation and sale of its own tokens or through exchanges with third parties

This decision aligns with CBI's ongoing investments in blockchain applications, thereby providing investors with exposure to this sector

Paris, France, December 2, 2024, at 6:30 PM CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) – CBI (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) announces its intention to strengthen its investments in cryptocurrencies to capitalize on the growing potential of this rapidly evolving market.

CBI has decided to allocate a portion of its available cash reserves to acquiring the 25 largest cryptocurrencies, excluding stablecoins and meme coins. The amount allocated will depend on market conditions, and the weighting among cryptocurrencies will be based on their respective growth prospects, particularly considering their functionalities and potential user base.

This initiative builds on CBI's long-term strategic investments in blockchain applications and provides investors with increased exposure to this promising sector.

To date, CBI's portfolio has primarily been built through the creation and sale of its own tokens or via token exchanges with third parties. Notably, CBI has created the $CRYS token (for the entire AlphaVerse virtual universe), the $FAV token (for Football at AlphaVerse, the football-dedicated segment of the universe), and the $LIGHTS token (for the foundation-dedicated universe). Additionally, CBI has acquired significant positions in $CHAIN and $COPI tokens through exchanges or service payments, as well as in non-listed tokens such as $KTG, with a net book value of €2.8 million as of March 31, 2024.

For more information, visit our website: www.cbicorp.io.

Issuer

Crypto Blockchain Industries

Frédéric CHESNAIS,

CEO fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing sponsors

Atout Capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

https://www.atoutcapital.com/en/

Disclaimer

The execution of projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the failure to achieve the underlying assumptions could have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and enhance a portfolio of blockchain activities spanning various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct operations or partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a blockchain-based virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse. CBI shares are listed in the E2 quotation group (public offering) on the Euronext Growth market. More information is available on the website www.cbicorp.io.