18/06/2024

The Brilliantcrypto game has launched globally on June 17, 2024

CBI has secured the exclusive rights for this Brilliantcrypto game, for Europe and South America

• The Brilliantcrypto game has just concluded one of the largest token sales in Japan with US$ 212 million raised on June 11, 2024. Since June 17, 2024, the $BRIL token is available in Japan on the Coincheck platform

The developer of the Brilliantcrypto game, the Japanese Colopl Group, has invested €12.5 million in CBI, for 12.5% ??of its capital

Paris, France – June 18, 2024 – Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA (“CBI”) announces several important developments. The game Brilliantcrypto launches on June 17, 2024, and has just concluded one of the largest token sales in Japan, raising USD 212 million on June 11, 2024. Since June 17, 2024, the $BRIL token has started trading on the Coincheck platform . Colopl has granted CBI exclusive rights to its game Brilliantcrypto in Europe and South America. The Japanese group Colopl has invested €12.5 million in CBI.

The game Brilliantcrypto has launched globally on June 17, 2024.

Brilliantcrypto, open since yesterday, June 17, 2024, is a blockchain-based game that aims for a sustainable “Play to Earn” model and introduces a new concept, “Proof of Gaming.” This concept is inspired by the Bitcoin consensus algorithm, “Proof of Work.” This is an ambitious global project coming from Japan.

CBI is responsible for the publishing and distribution of the Brilliantcrypto game for Europe and South America. CBI provides a range of services including the promotion and marketing of the game, covering the associated costs over a period of three years.

On May 27, 2024, during the initial sale of $BRIL tokens used in the game, Brilliantcrypto made US$9.5 million in revenue in 13 minutes. Since then, Brilliantcrypto has continued to sell $BRIL tokens for a total of US$ $212 million as of June 11, 2024.

To celebrate the release of Brilliantcrypto, a special collaboration film featuring players from the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club has been released. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BfAJv5nUg0).

For more information: https://twitter.com/Brypto_Official/status/1794950518625996982.

Colopl's investment of €12.5 million in CBI for 12.5% of its capital

COLOPL is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a market capitalization exceeding €400 million to date. It specializes in creating and selling games and entertainment for smartphones and PCs. COLOPL's activities primarily include mobile games in Japan and internationally, as well as virtual reality applications. COLOPL has invested €12.5 million in CBI through the acquisition of ordinary shares at a unit price of €0.3486, resulting in a 12.5% stake in CBI.

The realization of CBI's projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to major uncertainties, and the failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a significant and adverse impact on the value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, commercial applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to capitalize on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 (Public Offering) compartment of the Paris Euronext Growth stock exchange. For more information, visit CBI and AlphaVerse.

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto

X: https://x.com/Brypto_Official

X[Japanese]: https://x.com/Brypto_JP

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto

Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brypto_official/?igsh=MWV5MmdldWNtNnNmOQ%3D%3D

