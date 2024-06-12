Communiqué de la société CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES du 12/06/2024 - CBI announces the extension to September 30, 2024 of the exercise period for BSA A warrants to acquire CBI shares

12/06/2024 - 08:00

CBI announces the extension to September 30, 2024 of the exercise period for BSA A warrants to acquire CBI shares

The Japanese Colopl Group invested €12.5 million in CBI and granted CBI exclusive rights to its Brilliantcrypto game in Europe and South America

This extension will enable CBI shareholders to better gauge the potential of the Brilliantcrypto game, which has just completed one of the strongest token sales in Japan, raising US$212 million by June 11, 2024

Paris, France - June 11, 2024 - Crypto Blockchain Industries, SA ("CBI") announces the extension to September 30, 2024 of the validity period of the BSA A issued on March 13, 2024, a validity period initially scheduled for June 30, 2024.

This extension is intended to give CBI shareholders more time to make their decision, given CBI's current momentum.

On June 7, 2024, CBI announced an investment of €12.5 million in CBI by the Japanese company Colopl, Inc.

On the same day, CBI became the exclusive publisher in Europe and South America of the Brilliantcrypto game developed by the Colopl Group. On May 21, 2024, this game achieved token sales of US$ 9.5 million in less than 13 minutes. On June 11, 2024, the game achieved the highest token sales in Japan, collecting US$ 212 million.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

Warning

The realization of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budgets and financing plans, remain fundamentally subject to major uncertainties, and failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a significant and unfavorable impact on the value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, commercial applications and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFT") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities in several industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with the aim of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI shares are listed on compartment E2 (Public Offering) of the Paris Euronext Growth stock exchange. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

Contact